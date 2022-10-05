Chamber to support peer group
The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce has announced it will donate funds from the Taste of the Beaches event to The Islands of Sanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce. The money raised from this event will go towards unrestricted support for that area’s tourism industry and to help rebuild the community.
The Chamber’s previously selected nonprofit Parc Center for Disabilities has endorsed the shift of funds. “Parc Center for Disabilities wholeheartedly supports the shift of support from our organization to the support of those who have traumatically been affected by Hurricane Ian. We feel blessed to be a part of the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber and are here to support this effort,” said Parc chief executive Michelle Detweiler. “We will continue to do what we can to promote the Taste of the Beaches so that the maximum amount of funds can be used to help those in need.”
Taste of the Beaches will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 through Friday, Oct. 14 at participating restaurants. The kickoff of this event will be Oct. 7 at Horan Park. You can support Hurricane Ian relief by purchasing tickets at www.tampabaybeaches.com/taste.
For more information, please contact chief executive Robin Miller at robin@tampabaybeaches.com or visit TampaBayBeaches.com.
Lodge ‘adopts’ Starkey class
MADEIRA BEACH — Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge, located at 14020 Marguerite Drive, recently took part in the Pinellas County Adopt a Teacher/Class program by “adopting” Heather McShane at Starkey Elementary School.
For a donation of $150, an individual or business can adopt a classroom or teacher to assist them in procuring educational items for their students.
Nestled in a quiet Seminole neighborhood, Starkey Elementary has been a fixture of the community since 1960. Staff there is focused on academic achievement and character development in a safe environment. Proud home of the Starkey Bears, their mascot represents strength, determination and confidence.
The school serves about 700 students from PreK through grade 5. Students and staff are dedicated to the S.T.A.R. expectations of Safety, Teamwork, Attitude, and Responsibility.
Sunday Morning Market
INDIAN SHORES — The Indian Shores Sunday Morning Market will reopen on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 9 a.m.
The market is located on the grounds of the Town of Indian Shores Municipal Center at 19305 Gulf Boulevard.
The Town of Indian Shores Library joins the market every third Sunday for the Library Book Sale.
The market hosts local vendors who offer everything from gourmet foods to fine art. For further information, or to apply as a vendor, please visit www.TheBeachMarkets.com.