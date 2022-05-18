INDIAN SHORES — For as long as anyone can remember, Art Newsome has been a fixture at Indian Shores. At a May 10 meeting, the Town Council recognized Newsome’s contributions over the 24 years he was a resident of Indian Shores.
The council presented Newsome with a certificate of appreciation, a gift card and his name plate from the Indian Shores Property Owners Association meetings. The certificate acknowledged Newsome for his “commitment and dedication to the Town of Indian Shores and its citizens, and as a member of the Administrative and Finance Committee.”
“The only reason Council didn’t give him the key to the city is because he was already given it,” said Bonnie Dhonau, the town’s administrator. Former Mayor Jim Lawrence presented Newsome with the key to the city on Dec. 10, 2016, the day of the town’s Christmas party. Newsome says he still keeps it on his wall.
For the last 13 years, Newsome was president of the ISPOA and a citizen member of the Administrative and Finance Committee. Newsome served as the town’s “beermeister” for the St. Patrick’s Day event for six years before the pandemic. He was also a member of the brick paver committee along with Chairman Neil Rode, “handling brick orders that are dedicated to someone and installed around the flags in the front and back of Town Hall,” said Town Clerk Freddie Lozano.
If something needed to be done, Newsome was there to help. “Art Newsome retiring is a loss to Indian Shores,” said Mayor Patrick Soranno.
Newsome is not going far. He may no longer be serving on boards and committees, but he plans to attend town hall meetings and ISPOA happy hours — which he originally started — whenever possible. He is moving in with the youngest of his three children in the Jungle Prada area of St. Petersburg, and plans on traveling with his daughter’s family to see his grandchildren’s tournaments. He just got back from a trip to Charleston for his grandson’s baseball tournament.
Newsome was born and raised in northern Michigan where he met and married his wife, Tani. “We grew up two blocks from one another,” said Newsome.
The couple and their three children moved to Chicago for eleven years and then relocated to Venice, Florida in 1988. Newsome retired from working as a production and quality assurance manager in 1999 and moved to Indian Shores. Newsome was active in the town with his wife from day one. When Tani passed away from cancer, Newsome says he became a hermit. It was the ISPOA board who showed up at his door and encouraged him to become their new president.
Newsome says there are so many nice people in Indian Shores and they are what make the town great. “Indian Shores is a great place to live,” said Newsome. “I spent some of the best years of my life in Indian Shores.”
Soranno said Newsome “has been such a great contribution to Indian Shores.”
Monument still evolving
Two more change orders for the town monument were unanimously approved by a vote of 5-0 at the May 10 meeting. One is for a new drainage swale/retention area a cost of $13,402.75. The other is for handicapped parking to include a connected ADA compliant walkway, striping and signage at a maximum cost of $5,000. Change orders have now totaled $55,166.65
Picnic is back on
The first Indian Shores Memorial Day picnic since 2019 will be held on Monday, May 30, at the Municipal Center Pavilion, 19305 Gulf Blvd. Town residents should bring proof of residency or ownership in Indian Shores. Guests of residents are $10/adult and $5/child 12 and under. The celebration begins at 1 p.m., lunch will be served by Indian Shores elected officials at 2 p.m., the memorial ceremony will be at 3 p.m., and music will be by DJ Mike Sean Fernandez.