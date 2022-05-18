Hurricane expo on tap
ST. PETE BEACH — The city of St. Pete Beach will hold a hurricane preparedness expo Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive.
The event aims to educate the community about the importance of preparation and planning.
Goodie bags will be distributed to the first 120 participants. Bags will include educational materials and many other giveaways.
A sandbag area will also be set up for residents to fill sandbags for the upcoming season.
Admission and parking are free.
For more information, call 727-363-9207.
Kimball tourism honor
ST. PETE BEACH — The longtime general manager for Sheraton Sand Key Resort, Russ Kimball, was named the 2022 Tourism Person of the Year May 5 by the Tampa Beaches Chamber of Commerce.
Kimball was cited as “a staple in the community and the backbone of the tourism industry,” in a Chamber press release, which also noted Kimball had served on “countless” number of boards, including the Pinellas County Chapter of Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association and the Tourism Development Council.
Gulf Beaches Library news
MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Writer’s Group: Monday, May 23, 10 a.m-12 noon. The Madeira Writers group is looking for new members. Bring a few pages of your current work in progress to share with the group.
Computer/Mobile Device Help: Monday, May 23, 1 p.m. Ask questions about any of your problem devices.
GB Scrabble: Friday, May 20, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Learn some new two letter words!
Investment Club: Thursday, May 26, 2:30-4 p.m. Join a group of experienced investors in an exchange of ideas about the current market and investment opportunities.
Book Groups: “Chatterbooks,” Tuesday, June 21, 10:30 a.m.
International Films: Tuesday, May 24, 2-4 p.m.
Wednesday Movies: Wednesday, May 25, 2-4 p.m.
Adult Art Class: Tuesday, May 24, 5-7:30 p.m.
Library Lending Machine: Available at 10315 Paradise Blvd., Treasure Island.
Children’s Programs:
Baby & Me Storytime: Wednesday, May 25, 10:30 a.m.
PreK Storytime: Friday, May 20, 10:30 a.m.
Gecko World grants
GULFPORT — The Gulfport Merchants Chamber is accepting applications for this year’s Gecko World Grants, funds awarded annually to organizations within the city of Gulfport or with programs that benefit the community. The deadline for application is May 31.
Applications with rules and requirements are available online at https://visitgulfportflorida.com/grants.
Applicants must be certified tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, government entities requesting funds for public purposes, or schools and colleges at any level. Consideration will be given to organizations that are able to help promote and provide volunteers for the GMC events that raise the funds making the grants possible.
Gecko World events with funds earmarked each year for community giving include Gecko Crawl, Gecko Ball and the GeckoFest street festival. Grant amounts will be determined, and funds distributed to grantees after these GMC events have concluded for 2022.
For information, contact Leah Levy at leahlevy50@gmail.com or send applications to geckoworldgrant@visitgulfportflorida.com.
Indian Shores celebrates
INDIAN SHORES — Town residents are invited to attend the annual Memorial Day picnic Monday, May 30, beginning at 1 p.m. in the Town Hall pavilion.
Lunch will be served by local officials at 2 p.m. A memorial ceremony is set for 3 p.m., and music will be provided by DJ Mike Sean Fernandez.
Bring required proof of residency or ownership in Indian Shores. Guests of residents are welcome at $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger.
