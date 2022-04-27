Bird stewardship training
INDIAN SHORES — Audubon Florida is providing free training to enable local residents to become successful bird stewards Saturday, May 7, from 9-11 a.m. in the fourth-floor community room of the Indian Shores Municipal Center, 19305 Gulf Blvd.
Some local seabirds are imperiled species in Florida and need help to survive. Local residents can help by becoming bird stewards. Stewards are trained every summer to educate beachgoers about these skimmer colonies and help keep birds and their chicks safe.
Training is open to the public and will provide information on black skimmers and other beach-nesting species, how to effectively communicate with beachgoers, and what type of data you can help biologists collect.
Contact Holley Short at holley.short@audubon.org for more information.
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library at 200 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach, has released a schedule of upcoming events:
• Writer’s Group: Monday, May 2, 10 a.m.-noon. The Madeira Writers group is looking for new members. Bring a few pages of your current work in progress to share with the group.
• Computer/Mobile Device Help: Monday, May 2, 1 p.m. Ask questions about any of your problem devices.
• GB Scrabble: Friday, Apr. 29, 1-4 p.m. Learn some new two-letter words!
• Investment Club: Thursday, May 5, 2:30-4 p.m. Join a group of experienced investors in an exchange of ideas about the current market and investment opportunities.
• Book Groups: “Chatterbooks,” Tuesday, May 17, 10:30 a.m.
• International Films: Tuesday, May 3, 2-4 p.m.
• Wednesday Movies: Wednesday, May 4, 2-4 p.m.
• Adult Art Class: Tuesday, May 24, 5-7:30 p.m.
Library Lending Machine: Available at 10315 Paradise Blvd., Treasure Island.
Children’s Programs:
• Baby & Me Storytime: Wednesday, May 4, 10:30 a.m.
• PreK Storytime: Friday, April 29, 10:30 a.m.
Indian Shores market winds down
INDIAN SHORES — The Indian Shores Sunday Morning Market will make its last appearance of the 2021-22 season on Sunday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the grounds of the town’s municipal center, 19305 Gulf Blvd.
The final market will also host the town library’s book sale, with books, puzzles, magazines and DVDs for sale.
The market is scheduled to return for its ninth season in October.
The market features local vendors who offer everything from gourmet foods to fine art. There is live music, it is close to the beach, and is free. Leashed pets are welcome.
For more information or to apply as a vendor for the coming season, visit www.TheBeachMarkets.com.
Chamber hosting tourism luncheon
ST. PETE BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce will host its annual tourism luncheon Wednesday, May 5, at the Tradewinds Island Grand Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd., in St. Pete Beach. This event gathers tourism executives and industry professionals to learn about the latest travel trends, tips and challenges. This year, discussion will focus on improving quality of life through tourism. The speaker will be Jonathon Day, who has more than 30 years of experience in tourism management.
Cost to attend is $55 per member, $65 per non-member or you can sponsor your own table for $700.
Business expo registration, event sponsorship details and tickets are available at www.tampabaybeaches.com/annualevents.
For information, contact Robin Miller at info@tampabaybeaches.com or visit TampaBayBeaches.com.
Home watch firm reaccredited
MADEIRA BEACH — While You’re Away has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the eighth year.
Owners of the business, Michelle and Sean Doyel, were both born and raised in Pinellas County and have been actively involved in the Tampa Bay area, both professionally and in volunteer activities.
Michelle is an insurance agent in Seminole. Sean has 16 years’ experience as a professional banker and now runs the day-to-day operations of While You’re Away.
Both have been trained in how to visually inspect a property, as well as how to handle clientele and the importance of quality customer service.
While You’re Away serves St. Petersburg and the Tampa Bay beaches. For information, call 727-667-5101 or email info@WhileYoureAwayFL.com. Learn more at www.WhileYoureAwayFL.com.