Indian Rocks Beach bar gets license, vows to keep it down

The owner of Coco's Crush Bar and Grill on Clearwater Beach is planning a new establishment at 2405 Gulf Blvd. in Indian Rocks Beach. Glenn Sutch said city officials won't have to worry about noise as patrons will hear acoustic music and Jimmy Buffett tunes. "And that's about all. I'm getting too old for this," Sutch said. "When it gets late at night, I want to go home."