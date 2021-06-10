REDINGTON BEACH-By August sea turtles will be able to feel a lot safer giving birth to their hatchlings on Redington Beach.
During their meeting Wednesday, June 2, commissioners unanimously agreed to spend a little more to install special Duke Energy light fixtures, so baby sea turtles do not become disoriented and head toward Gulf Boulevard traffic rather than the Gulf of Mexico.
Turtle hatchlings come out of the sand and use the light of the moon to navigate towards Gulf waters, where they spend their lives. Street lights, and even luminescence from nearby homes or buildings, can cause them to become disoriented and head in the wrong direction towards certain death in traffic. Even those that might make it across the highway, will not find water and eventually die of the heat.
AJ Meahl, Duke Energy Lighting Manager for the Coastal Region of Florida, explained Duke is currently installing shields on its electric light poles in Redington Beach to help reduce glare and brightness that residents on the east side of Gulf Boulevard are experiencing.
He told commissioners Duke Energy currently has sea turtle lighting that has been approved by both the FWC and FDOT to keep hatchlings safe and still illuminate a 5-lane highway such as Gulf Boulevard.
Commissioner Richard Cariello told fellow board members the city received a proposal from Duke Energy to install the newly designed fixtures that will cost an additional $430 per month or about $6,000 a year.
“All lights on Gulf Boulevard will be replaced with an amber light that has three shields, so we should not have any lighting issues as far as the residents are concerned; the light is invisible to sea turtles both adults and babies, so as far as turtles are concerned Gulf Boulevard will be black-no lightening, “Cariello advised.
Meahl told city commissioners “we have worked with Treasure Island and put eighty samples up along Gulf Boulevard just south of 112th Avenue. Those samples were put up in late April, as proof of concept, our standards team has been working on a fixture that would meet both FWC and FDOT requirements. “
He noted “it’s been a lengthier process than we would have liked due to the fact that it’s a very niche market. We are taking new LED Technology and making it very limited, while trying to make it as bright as possible for a five lane highway such as Gulf Boulevard.”
Duke received FDOT as well as FWC approval to install the lights on Gulf Boulevard. “As of the first of May we were able to move forward providing sea turtle lighting to all communities up and down Gulf Boulevard, to any and all communities who are interested in moving forward with them.”
Mayor David Will asked Meahl whether there are any grants or assistance available to offset the additional cost.
Meahl said he was not certain whether some groups that protect sea turtles offer lighting assistance grants.
He noted the increase covers the additional cost of the fixture itself. “The fixture is much more complicated technology wise; you are taking LED technology and manipulating it in a very specific way to have a very narrow band, while trying to spit out as much light as possible over a five lane roadway to comply with FDOT requirements
He explained the new fixtures do not contain light bulbs but rather micro chips. “It costs a significant amount more to manufacture the chips in the fixture itself; they’re not light bulbs. A lot of small micro chips within the fixture is how LED works.”
Commissioner Cariello asked; is there any flexibility in the price?
Meahl answered “unfortunately there is not.”
Commissioner Tim Kornijtschuk said “we can’t leave the lights that are out there now if they are endangering the turtles, and they are crossing gulf boulevard heading the wrong way; it makes the money seem small then, but it is nearly $6,000 in additional cost to rent lights. I can understand if there is an initial upgrade to change the lights on our end, the cost to us.”
Meahl noted the light fixtures have to be replaced every few years.
The Mayor asked; “besides the turtles this will also cut down the brightness we had residents complaining about from the lights that are out there now?
Meahl answered “it will, the visible light seen is significantly less.”
“So we can address two situations that we have now,” Mayor Will noted.
Meahl added “while meeting FWC and FDOT approval,” with no light visible from the beach.
Commissioner Shawntay Skjoldager noted the “light shields provide the amber lighting to protect turtles and enough lightning for both pedestrians and traffic; and it reduces light trespass, so I think we should move forward with it. “
Fellow commissioners agreed, unanimously approving the installation which should take place by mid August.
Mystery of yellow plastic bag beach invasion
During the citizen comment portion of the meeting, a local resident alerted commissioners to an influx of “thousands” of yellow plastic bags coming ashore and littering the beachfront.
Steve Miller reported that starting on Monday May 31st he and his wife noticed a lot of plastic on the beach.” It’s a yellow plastic… and I’m talking hundreds of thousands of pieces of it. My wife and I walk the beach and we try to pick up stuff, (its) overwhelming the amount that was on it on Monday.”
“ We picked up some and every day we do a little,” he told commissioners. “Today (Wednesday, June 2 ) I would say Redington Beach is about 90 percent clear of it. I’m guessing because Redington Beach residents have picked it up. I also walk Madeira and North Redington and they both have the same inundation with this yellow plastic.”
“I know we rake the beach on Thursdays. Madeira has a raker that actually picks up the stuff. When we have this plastic situation instead of raking and just pushing it to the shoreline, so it goes out again and the plastic comes back in,” Miller suggested, “if we can borrow (a raker) that picks up the debris at least for a week or two, when we see this heavy plastic load, just to get it off the beach.”
David Will asked Town Clerk Missy Clarke “so we can reach out to Madeira Beach?”
“Yes, and Redington Shores also have that type of rake,” Town Clerk Clarke noted.
Mayor Will noted “so we have options…alright beautiful.”
RPQ would plan a phased approach to stormwater outfall improvements
Also at Wednesday night’s meeting, commissioners directed legal counsel to draft an RFQ designed to consider phased approach to cleaning and repair of the stormwater outfall system.
Mayor Will noted “what we are looking to do is establish exactly what work we are looking to get done in phase one, so we can put an RFP together. Phase one will be consisting of cleaning out pipes, a mapping our pipes, and assessing if there is any damage or work that needs to be done.”
The RFQ can also address all four to five phases of the restoration plan, including removal of soft and hard sentiment, and provide for specific projects to be completed by one or various contractors.
Town Attorney Robert Eschenfelder told commissioners “ my recommendation to you to provide the town with the most flexibility…is to put out the RFP sort of in a ‘you can either pick one or more of the phases or you can propose on the whole thing.’ You could get different companies to put in for the different phases that would certainly be fine and it would be all brought back to you as a business decision.”
“At some point it would be best overall if we your staff knew what kind of scope, at the end of the day, especially the valve situation,” he advised, for instance whether to do them all or how much it wants to spend.
“There’s $600,000 in the pot of money, that would certainly do them all, but that’s up to you guys.” He added.
Redington Beach has 43 stormwater outfalls, with ten in critical condition of being clogged. The city also is less certain as to the location of pipe structure between about 100 inlet pipes and outfalls. A more detailed record of the entire stormwater system is necessary, the attorney noted. During the phased approach once soft and hard shell sediment, along with shellfish growth has been removed from the outfall pipes, the commission can decide how many saltwater intrusion valves it wants to install to prevent flooding.
Commissioners will approve the RFQ during a future meeting.