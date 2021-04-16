INDIAN SHORES — A 127-page bid package for the monument project at Tiki Gardens was unanimously approved by a vote of 5-0 at a special Town Council meeting on April 6. A modicum of tweaks is being incorporated before the final package goes out.
The council has been deliberating the monument for more than a year. It will reflect the town’s Tocobaga Indian logo, which honors and recognizes the original inhabitants of the Indian Shores area, and will sit at the northwest corner of Tiki Gardens.
The bid package included an intellectual property rights agreement between the potential contractor and the town, building specifications, the invitation to bid, bidding and contract requirements, instructions to bidders, the bid form, general requirements, demolition, site improvements and new signs, landscape and irrigation, electrical, and plans and technical drawings.
The Town Council agreed that the alterations to the documents would be complete by April 9 in order to be advertised in appropriate engineering and construction venues. A pre-bid question-and-answer meeting is being scheduled for all interested contractors on Apr. 22 at 11 a.m. The bid opening will be Monday, May 10 at 2 p.m. at the c. A letter of commencement will be sent out two weeks after the winning bid is selected.
Larry Fluty, the town engineer, will be serving as project manager and liaison between the town and the contractor during construction. All submitted bids will be reviewed by Fluty, Mayor Patrick Soranno, and Town Administrator Bonnie Dhonau before making their recommendations to the council. Contractors may obtain all bid documents from Town Clerk Freddie Lozano.
At the April 6 meeting, council member Mike Petruccelli asked Sara Mullins, agent for the monument’s artist, what direction the Native American figure — who is tossing a fishnet in the Indian Shores logo — would be facing. Mullins explained that after conferring with astronomers at a local college, they elected to face the figure towards the North Star because light would be more favorable on different aspects of the monument during different times of the year.
Petruccelli said, “Then his behind would be facing Gulf Boulevard?”
Mullins said that the monument features several figures together, a complete Native American family, and that no one figure stood out that way.
Subsequently, Larry Schear suggested that the fishnet being tossed by the Native American figure be in the direction of water.
Soranno sought an exclusion to allow construction to take place on Saturdays until 6 p.m. Current ordinances preclude construction work on Saturdays and Sundays. “We may even need a waiver to let them work on Sundays,” said the mayor. “We could prove it would save the town money (in getting the work done).”
Soranno was looking to the finish line. “There will be inevitable delays around the rainy season,” said Soranno. “The end of September of this year is the completion date, and we want to make that.”
Penny for Pinellas funds dedicated to the monument totaling $330,000 expire in September 2021. An additional $500,000 in future Penny money is to be used on beautification aspects of the project, including landscaping and seating.