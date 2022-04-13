IRB Rotary presents Flags for Service

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Rotary Club of Indian Rocks Beach has introduced its inaugural Flags for Service event. From Memorial Day, May 30, until Flag Day on June 14, hundreds of U.S. flags and accompanying personalized banners will be displayed in Chic-A-Si Park on Indian Rocks Beach to show appreciation for current and former members of our armed forces and first responders. On June 14, IRB Rotary also will stage its annual Indian Rocks Beach Flag Day ceremonies.
The club is inviting the public to become part of the two-week event by visiting Flags for Service — Rotary Club of Indian Rocks Beach (indianrocksrotary.org) to sponsor a flag and create a custom, personalized banner for those you wish to honor. Each banner will display the name, branch, rank, place of service, and service time of your particular hero. After the Flag Day celebration, sponsors will be able to collect the flag and personalized banner.
Proceeds from the project will be used to support various programs in community, such as Operation Military Matters (www.operationmilitarymatters.com) and Remember Me NFP (www.programsforsuicideprevention.com). Operation Military Matters has been providing hundreds of support packages for troops overseas. Remember Me NFP is a nonprofit focusing on mental health issues affecting veterans and first responders.
All orders must be completed by May 7.
For more information or to participate, please visit the above Rotary website or contact event chairperson Paul J. Burns at 727-595-4540.