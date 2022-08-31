INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Several city officials, including current Mayor Cookie Kennedy and former Mayor R.B. Johnson, as well as members of the Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District helped a pair of Indian Rocks Beach residents plant sea oats in front of their home recently.
The group effort to help Jose and Mirtha Coppen took place Aug. 18, planting 72 trays of sea oats the couple received for free from the city of Treasure Island.
“Jose and Mirtha needed help planting sea oats in front of their place, so R.B. met me down there and we started to plant them, and then along came our friendly firemen from the PSFRD to lend a helping hand!” Kennedy said by text.
Sea oats are subtropical grasses that provide protection for shorelines by holding sand in place and preventing erosion, and they are vital to beachfront communities along Pinellas County’s barrier islands. And the social media reaction to the community planting acknowledged the good deed.
“Best way to protect the beach is to plant grasses and native vegetation,” Alexa Wilcox Huegel wrote on Kennedy’s Facebook post. “Way to go y’all!! Thank you from all of us!”
The mayor said the Coppens were equally appreciative of the assistance, noting Jose personally delivered a card, candy and a thank you hug to her home a few days later.
“I told him it was all in a days’ work and a great example of everyone in the community pitching in to help out,” Kennedy said.