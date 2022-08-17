NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — As one of the 10 barrier island communities that share a representative on the Forward Pinellas board, the town of North Redington Beach has nominated St. Pete Beach Mayor Alan Johnson as its choice for that position beginning Jan. 1.
The town’s Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 to select Johnson at an Aug. 11 meeting.
Forward Pinellas is the county’s planning council and metropolitan planning organization. Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Cookie Kennedy, who currently represents the Barrier Island Governmental Council on the Forward Pinellas board, is concluding her current 2-year term and is no longer eligible for reappointment due to term limits. Johnson is the current president of the BIG-C.
Each of the ten BIG-C communities will need to submit their Forward Pinellas nomination prior to the Aug. 31 BIG-C meeting, so that the new appointee will be formally selected by majority vote at that meeting. The new Forward Pinellas representative from the BIG-C will be seated Jan. 1.
The commission also voted unanimously to renew the town’s interlocal agreement with Forward Pinellas through September 2026.
Beach businesses approved
Two businesses, Beach Services West and Windsurfin International, had licenses renewed for 2022-23. Both businesses have applied annually for these beach concession licenses over many years. They provided the necessary paperwork, including proof of insurance, safety plan, and descriptions of products, services, location, and proof of service of the license application as well as the appropriate application fees.
Town Clerk Mari Campbell stated that there have been no complaints regarding either of the businesses.
Corps issue
Also at the meeting, mayor Bill Queen brought up the subject of the Army Corps of Engineers now requiring Pinellas County to collect perpetual construction and public access easements for every one of the 461 properties along the nine miles of what was to be a 2024 beach nourishment project.
North Redington Beach has only 12 of the 461 properties involved in the Pinellas County Shores Protection Project, making its responsibility a little less daunting. However, the Corps wants 100 percent of the 461 properties on board before they will start the next nourishment.
“Getting 100 percent of anything is impossible,” said Mayor Queen. “There has got to be some compromises.”