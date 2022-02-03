INDIAN SHORES — Last November, Indian Shores Fire Commissioner Larry Schear introduced a proposal at a Town Council meeting to name the monument under construction at Tiki Gardens for former mayor James Lawrence. Two months later, at a Jan. 25 meeting, the Indian Shores Town Council voted unanimously 5-0 to name the monument the James J. Lawrence Veterans Memorial Park.
The Indian Shores Ad Hoc Arts Council had already decided to go ahead with a monument in Tiki Gardens when Lawrence passed away on Dec. 26, 2016. Lawrence had served more than 18 years in town government and had made a substantial impact on the town.
According to Schear’s proposal, highlights of Lawrence’s accomplishments during his time in office included spearheading the town’s utility undergrounding, leading the effort to build the new Indian Shores Municipal Center, establishing Fire Station 26 in Indian Shores, and facilitating the construction of the pavilion and playground behind town hall.
“Prior to his Indian Shores service, Jim was a command pilot with the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a lieutenant colonel with more than 6,500 flying hours in every U.S. conflict from Vietnam to the Gulf War,” wrote Schear.
At the Jan. 25 meeting, Schear’s wife, Diantha, who sits on the Town Council, put the deceased mayor’s name forward for consideration and made the motion to name the monument after James J. Lawrence. Lawrence’s widow, Alice, was in the audience and received a round of applause for her husband’s contributions to the town.
The council considered and approved other aspects of the monument during the meeting, including revised laser etching, a timeline graphic for the arch, and kiosk infographics. The monument has a tentative completion date of July 2022.
Danny Powell of West Central Signs/SIGNSTAR presented the revised laser etching for the monument arch. The council voted unanimously 5-0 to accept the revised turtle etching with potentially the best longevity, which will be etched into the material and with higher resolution.
The timeline graphic for the monument arch was approved by a 3-2 vote with Mayor Patrick Soranno and council member Mike Petruccelli voting against. Objections by Soranno and Petruccelli were in reference to some aspects of the contextual world timeline that they felt were too obscure.
Council member Mike Hackerson made a motion to accept the monument kiosk infographics and suggested a few edits for uniformity of historical content. Hackerson’s proposal with edits was unanimously accepted by a vote of 5-0.
St. Pat’s fest canceled
The council voted to cancel the March 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Festival by a 4-1 vote with Petruccelli voting against canceling. Town administrator Bonnie Dhonau shared her concerns that only eight vendors had signed up and that COVID-19 related staff absences could potentially make the town short-handed for such an ambitious event.