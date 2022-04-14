TREASURE ISLAND — An abundance of frolicking miniature pooches motivated the Isle of Capri Civic Association and city to expand the small-dog play area in Rosselli Park at 11650 Capri Circle S.
The small-dog section “has become very popular, especially around 4 or 5 o’clock each evening when everybody gathers for entertainment and beverages,” Recreation Director Cathy Hayduke told commissioners at an April 5 meeting. “They’re kind of growing out of the small-dog park area. “
She explained that some of the small-dog owners will use the large-dog area, but when the big dogs show up, they crowd into the small area.
In a letter to the commission, Isle of Capri Civic Association President Valerie Acree explained that when the park was originally contemplated it was believed there would be equal representation and use by both large and small dogs.
“However, in observing the actual use since its opening, the small dog side has increased dramatically in use by residents,” she advised. “Additionally, the large dog side, with its larger area, permits small dogs to run, play and exercise, which is not readily available in the small dog area. When the larger dogs show up, the smaller dog owners need to relocate their dogs back to the small dog side.”
She added the expansion will not cause any negative impact in regards to “attractiveness, maintenance, drainage or any other material aspect relating to the small dog park side.”
Hayduke said staff received a quote from Allied Fence Company for removing or relocating 60 feet of the current fence and adding 45 more linear feet, “which will give a good size to the dog park. It’s kind of an angled setup, because of the scoreboard and some of the electrical outlets that are there.”
She said the Isle of Capri Civic Association offered to pay for the expansion, which was quoted by the vendor at $2,357. The fence company said their bid was good for 30 days, and prior to the city committing to that it will get another quote.
The project was held up by the city requesting a green vinyl fence, which was difficult to find, since black vinyl seems to be the more popular and available color now.
Hayduke noted the dog park was just reopened after some remodeling. “There was quite the gathering for the grand reopening of the dog park,” with about 15 dogs in the small dog area.
The commission is also considering replacing the mulch base with sod. Hayduke said she is waiting on a price quote from the vendor.
Commissioner Beth Wetzel said she was at the park on a recent Sunday. “It was just really nice to see everybody out,” she said. “The Little League fields were full, there were a lot of people out there, there were people at the dog park, a lot of people walking around at the pickleboard courts, at the playground, so it’s definitely a very nice asset to our community. It was just good to see everybody out and about and utilizing it.”
Commissioner Saleene Partridge added that it is “so rewarding that an issue that was so contentious when it first started out with our many, many multiple meetings, we did a leap of faith on it and now it’s so popular we have to expand. Kudos to the civic association, because there was nothing easy about that, as we were bringing it forward. But clearly, if it’s that popular that we have to expand it, was clearly the right thing to do.”
She added socialized dogs “make for a better community too, because that’s where they can learn to socialize and get their little tiffs out. Then when they are walking down the street, they are less likely to have issues with kids riding on bikes and other things, so it just serves a huge purpose for community safety when you have a dog park and can get them more socialized. All-in-all, it’s been a great success.”
The city first started planning a dog park at Rosselli Park in 2018 and held numerous contentious meetings where detractors tried to delay the project by asking for the issue to first be discussed as part of the city’s Master Park Plan or sent to the Planning and Zoning Board for their input.
They also voiced concerns that dog waste might run into the park after a storm, the potential of hearing barking dogs in their homes, and odors, along with fears that it may cause property values to drop or find dog owners from outside the city flooding the park.
The dog park was named for John Morroni, the late Treasure Island resident who served as a state legislator and county commissioner and supported local causes.
No one attended the work session to speak out against expanding the small-dog park.
Hayduke told commissioners the dog park “is really popular; we’ve gotten nothing but positive feedback about it.”
Commissioners placed expansion of the small dog park on the consent agenda to be voted on at the April 19 meeting.