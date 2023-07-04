Officials discuss beach nourishment strategies, funding, future planning
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Barrier Islands Governmental Council recently addressed the biggest issue affecting Florida’s coastal communities today — beach erosion and the need for renourishment projects.
The BIG-C, which is comprised of leaders of 11 Pinellas County Gulf Coast municipalities, convened at Indian Rocks Beach City Hall on June 28, where the main topic was beach renourishment.
Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Cookie Kennedy, who has been lobbying on behalf of the issue for years, said the Pinellas County Commission was set to meet with representatives from 10 other coastal counties who have also been denied critical beach renourishment projects by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“They are going to have a discussion and hopefully come up as a coalition and decide how they want to proceed in the future,” Kennedy said.
She added that she planned to attend the session and report what happened during next month’s BIG-C meeting, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Belleair Beach Community Center.
North Redington Beach Mayor Bill Queen then offered to provide some background on the issue, which he said started when the Army Corps required 100% of the Gulf-side property owners to sign perpetual easements allowing public access to the beachfront area before any renourishment projects could begin.
“So, we couldn’t comply with that,” Queen said.
He added that the only two municipalities that reached 100% compliance were Belleair Beach and North Redington, while Sand Key/Clearwater, IRB and St. Pete Beach remain well short of the threshold.
“And we’re never going to do the Sand Key project with the Army Corps under their restrictions,” he said.
According to reports, roughly 48% of the easements have been obtained for a 14-mile stretch of sand from the Madeira/Redington Beach area to Clearwater, forcing those leaders to find other means.
“So, we all sat down with the (Pinellas) County Commission and said look, if the Army Corps is not going to do this, the county is going to have to pick this up and do it,” Queen said.
He noted that of the $36 million earmarked for beach renourishment from the county’s half-cent bed tax, “the rest of the money goes to advertising, and one of the points I tried to make to them is there’s no point in advertising if we don’t have a beach.”
Queen said he proposed increasing the bed tax and use the extra funds for beach renourishment.
“It’s going to be close to $60 million to do all three (remaining) projects,” he said. “So, we’ve got to increase that amount….and I think it’s important to stress that we need this done now,” because some cities are two to three years behind schedule for renourishment.
Said Indian Shores Mayor Patrick Soranno: “It’s important the engineering portion of the project get started. We need to get the ball rolling downhill now and get whatever we can get from the Army Corps at a later date. Because right now, the ball is sitting still.”
Queen also recommended they look into erosion mitigation strategies, such as hardening the beaches using things like breakwaters and groins “or whatever mechanism that we have.”
He added: “We’ve got to do something to keep that sand in place so we don’t have to renourish every six to seven years. We may have to renourish every 15 years.”
To that point, Treasure Island Mayor Tyler Payne said he believes they need to look at the bigger picture.
“I think the easements is a big issue for us, but I think longer term we need to have a conversation about the methodology, because that applies to all of us,” Payne said. “Even if we were to get all our easements on time every four years, it’s not a good model. We put the sand back on the beach and it washes away and in four years we do the same thing all over again. So, we have to question the methodology.”
Queen agreed and reiterated the need to harden the beaches.
“We’ve got to do something to harden the beaches to make that (timeframe) a little longer,” he said. “Because whether we have a big storm or not, we’re vulnerable. So, this is what we need to do.”
After the meeting, Queen stressed the importance of getting the word out to help enact change.
“It’s important for everyone to know what’s going on with this issue because we can’t continue to operate this way,” he said as he fielded questions from several audience members. “As I said earlier, what is the point in advertising to come visit our beaches if there’s not going to be any beaches to visit!