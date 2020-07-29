Indian Rocks Beach Oktoberfest canceled; virtual event in the works

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — For the first time in 19 years, the IRB Action 2000 Oktoberfest folk festival has been canceled. The event, which was scheduled for Oct. 17, at Kolb Park in Indian Rocks Beach, draws about 5,000 attendees each year.
“We agreed that the risk is simply too great,” said John Ashby, president of Action 2000, “but it is the right decision based on what we know today.”
Ashby emphasized what a difficult decision it was given the importance of the event to the community and the countless local businesses that will be impacted.
Since Action 2000 relies on the funds raised from the event to continue its beautification and preservation efforts, it is looking to switch to a virtual event.
“Do I know what that will look like? Not yet,” said Ashby “but with the hardworking, creative volunteers in our organization, I know it will be exciting and fun.”
Announcements for the digital event will be coming soon. To learn more about IRB Action 2000 and how you can help, visit www.irbaction2000.com.