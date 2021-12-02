INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught us it’s that life is too short. Decisions that used to take weeks or months or years to make, including home purchases and career choices, are regularly done on the spot, with phrase “it’s now or never” often serving as a springboard.
Earlier this year, Jeff Tacy was a semi-retired restaurateur and entrepreneur from North Carolina who relocated to the Sunshine State looking for a new challenge, while Jean Marie Murphy, who had moved to the area in September 2020, was working for a large corporation here in Pinellas County. But soon after meeting through mutual friends, the couple signed a lease at 1401 Gulf Blvd. and opened the Indian Rocks Café, a cozy spot that serves quick, healthy food and drink options that appears to have found a niche in IRB since its grand opening in September.
“We were introduced by friends earlier this year — she was working an office job and I was semi-retired — and I asked if she’d be interested in working another job,” Tacy said during a visit to the shop in October.
“He said, ‘I hate your job, I hate your hours, what else do you want to do?’” Murphy added, noting Tacy was contemplating taking a corporate job also, because “he was bored.”
Tacy, who owned restaurants and other businesses in Asheville and now lives in Clearwater, said he was cruising Gulf Boulevard after a date with Murphy, who lives in South Pasadena, when he saw what he thought would make a perfect spot for a small, takeout-style café tucked into the corner of a small plaza.
“I saw a place in Treasure Island, but it didn’t work out,” he said. “But then I found this place on Craigslist, and when I looked at it the next day, I knew it was what I was looking for.”
Despite being new to the area and to each other, Tacy asked Murphy to join him in his latest endeavor, and she quickly decided to take a leap of faith and commit to making another major life change.
“I moved here in September of last year and I was second-guessing myself for leaving my family,” Murphy said. “But then we met, and we found we have the same mentality — we’re both customer service-oriented — and the same spirituality.”
Tacy added, “One of the biggest affirmations of our decision came when we were doing a full renovation of the shop top-to-bottom, and there were no disagreements. We agreed on everything.”
That kind of positivity is prevalent at Indian Rocks Café, as the menu is geared toward providing hungry and thirsty beachgoers with healthy, and handy, items including coffees and sandwiches, smoothies, salads, and wraps, with Murphy’s and Tacy’s warm hospitality greeting everyone who enters the shop.
“We thought if we make it more than just a café with food, if we give them something with love, they’re gonna feel it, and that’s our motto,” Murphy said. She embraces their somewhat hidden location in the corner because it allows them to “radiate positive vibes” throughout the plaza.
Based on the early results, the Indian Rocks Beach community is returning the love.
“IRB is very tight-knit and supportive of new businesses, and we’re total newbies,” Tacy said, adding the couple is planning to move to the area after the new year. “We’ve had a picture-perfect start and great feedback and we are on target to achieve our goals, and they act as if we live here.”
Added Murphy, “We had our first date on Indian Rocks Beach, so I think the stars are aligned for this!”
For more information about the restaurant, visit https://indianrockscafe.com.