INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Dozens of colorfully decorated watercraft participated in the 35th annual Indian Rocks Beach Lighted Boat Parade on Dec. 18, with the entrants ranging from the beautiful to the bizarre.
Adorning the various seafaring vessels were a giant pink and purple octopus with glowering eyes, a pair of towering, LED-lettered Christmas trees as well the usual yuletide suspects — Olaf the snowman from “Frozen,” the grinning green Grinch, and jolly old St. Nick.
First, second, and third-place prizes were awarded (earning $500, $400, and $350) in the small, medium and large boat categories. There were 39 official entrants, while several unofficial entries jumped into the procession. It started at the Walsingham Bridge and wound through the finger neighborhoods before ending at Harbor Drive North.
From the large crowd that watched from the Jimmy Guana’s patio to the many private viewing parties held all around town, there was universal consensus this year’s IRB lighted boat parade was a huge hit.
“The holiday boat parade outdid itself with over 50 boats in attendance and a beautiful night for residents to watch,” Mayor Cookie Kennedy said afterward. “There were so many creative and beautiful boats we couldn’t pick a favorite!”
While Kennedy might’ve had a hard time choosing a favorite, city officials did release a list of the three winners in each of the three categories:
• Small boats (23 feet and under):
1st — William Ramsey, boat #11
2nd — Rob Ruzicka, #7
3rd — Tom Schaffer, #14
• Medium boats (24 to 30 feet):
1st — Arice Cassie, #35
2nd — Raymond Barsaloux, #32
3rd — Larin Ezra, #41
• Large boats (31 feet and up):
1st — Oliver Kugler, #55
2nd — Bill Connelly, #57
3rd — Joshua Craft, #56