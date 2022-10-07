Firefighters for a Safer Suncoast will host a live telephone town hall meeting with Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue Chief Jeffrey Davidson at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The meeting allows the public to join the community conversation about the upcoming fire district vote and speak directly with Davidson from the comfort of their own home. Firefighters for a Safer Suncoast will contact those who have registered to connect to the meeting.
Aging, inadequate fire stations and budget issues prompted fire district commissioners to ask their constituents to approve a ballot measure calling for a new property tax of 0.67 mills. The issue is on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Sign up at https://tthm.wufoo.com/forms/pinellas-suncoast-fire-rescue-telephone-townhall/ to be called for the free phone forum.