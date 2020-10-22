INDIAN SHORES — Just as the town was preparing to hold its first meeting back in the municipal center after months of Zoom meetings, a town library volunteer tested positive for COVID-19, making it necessary to return to the virtual format for the Oct. 13 meeting.
“The town’s chief of police and town administrator reacted swiftly to remedy the situation, and town hall had a professional decontamination cleaning,” said Mayor Patrick Soranno.
The Indian Shores library is located on the third floor of the Indian Shores Municipal Center, the same floor that houses the town’s administrative offices. The Indian Shores Police Department and the town hall meeting room are also located on different floors in the building.
Chief Rick Swann was also advised that the Dog & Parrot, a restaurant and bar frequented by members of the town’s government, had one of its employees test positive for COVID-19. After learning that several members of the town’s government had been in contact with both people who had tested positive, steps were taken “to ensure the safety of our citizens and our employees, and hopefully stop further spread of the virus,” according to the chief.
As a result, the town’s library is temporarily closed for a minimum of 14 days. One town employee, who was in close contact with the volunteer who tested positive, has been quarantined and will be required to test negative for the virus prior to returning to work. The matter of reopening the library is scheduled to be addressed on or about Oct. 27.
Servepro Professional Cleaning Service provided the emergency fogging sanitization of the entire municipal center interior at a cost of $9,000.
Swann said that the owner of the Dog & Parrot voluntarily closed his establishment and arranged to have “the entire facility professionally cleaned and disinfected.” Swann complimented the restaurant owner for being proactive.
The town is “asking anyone who may have come into contact with any COVID-positive person to please avoid town hall and begin a self-imposed minimum 14-day quarantine,” according to the chief.
“While we do not advocate going backwards or shutting everything down again, we all need to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of this virus,” said Swann.
Town looks good in financial report
Jeanine Bittinger of Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund gave a presentation of the town’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2019. Bittinger reported that the town had a “strong year” where lowered expenses and a surplus in excess of $1 million put the town in a good financial position. Council voted unanimously 5-0 to accept the report.