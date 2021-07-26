INDIAN SHORES — Joining a movement along the beach to help fragile sea turtle hatchlings in their struggle for survival, the Town Council has voted to transition to new amber turtle-friendly streetlights.
The council voted 4-1 to retrofit 184 streetlights at an increased cost of $17,067.84 per year to the town. Council member Mike Petruccelli voted against the transition due to his concern about the increased ongoing cost.
Town administrator Bonnie Dhonau explained that Indian Shores has not been in compliance with the town’s own code as well as state and federal laws concerning lighting requirements for turtles. “Our current streetlights are non-compliant,” said Dhonau.
According to Dhonau, this is the first time that the Florida Department of Transportation and Duke Energy have been in agreement on what product to use, making this the opportune time to enact the change.
“The town should set an example,” council member Bill Smith said in support of the new lighting.
From May 1 to Oct. 31, female turtles come ashore in the dark, dig a hole using their flippers, and lay 100 to 150 eggs at a time. During the course of a season, a single female lays three to eight nests. After a 45- to 70-day gestation period, hatchlings emerge from the nest at night and attempt to follow the moonlight reflecting off the Gulf to get to sea.
The biggest threat to the tiny hatchlings is if they become disoriented from lights and illuminated objects visible from the beach. Hatchlings can become easily attracted inland by artificial light shining from a building, streetlight or vehicles on the roadway. Disorientation often leads to death due to dehydration, being eaten by a predator, or being run over by motor vehicles.
In April, the city of Treasure Island installed eight trial sea turtle-friendly lights along Gulf Boulevard to reduce the disorientation problem.
In neighboring St. Pete Beach, the city also worked with Duke Energy to replace bright streetlights, especially in the Pass-A-Grille beach area.
Council member Diantha Schear clarified concerns that the new lighting might not be adequate for optimum road visibility. “I believe the illumination stays the same; it’s the spectrum of the brightness that differs with the amber,” said Schear.
Vice mayor recognized
Vice Mayor Mike Hackerson was recognized by his colleagues and presented with a certificate of completion from the Florida League of Cities Institute for Elected Municipal Officials. Hackerson attended FLC University’s Leadership Academy I training in Tampa on May 7-9. Academy II training will be scheduled in the fall.
Lynn S. Tipton, the director of FLC University, said in a June 1 letter to Hackerson, “We strongly believe that your attendance at the Institute is indicative of your continued commitment to improving the quality of municipal government in Florida.”
Five ordinances pass
Three new ordinances passed on their first reading and two passed on their second reading. All five ordinances passed unanimously by a vote of 5-0.
The first was in reference to updating town contractors’ responsibilities as town officials. The next two new ordinances related to updating allowable uses in each respective land use category, amending allowable increases in density and intensity in the coastal high hazard area, and amending the permitted use of Indian Shores land development code. These ordinances contain property rights elements that will now be in compliance with new regulations that passed on July 1. Town attorney Regina Kardash said that these ordinances were recommended by the local planning agency.
Second reading of two old business ordinances passed unanimously. A prohibition of motorized bikes and devices on the beach passed, but had two residents speak against it during public input. An amended draft to address an additional segment that includes medically necessary devices and ADA compliance is slated to be in the final version.
The second reading of the dog excrement removal ordinance passed, including a schedule of fines and citations for enforcement.