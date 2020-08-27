Indian Shores PD coping with pandemic’s challenges

INDIAN SHORES — COVID-19 arrived this past March just in time for Chief Rick Swann’s first anniversary on the job at the Indian Shores Police Department. With a small police presence of about a dozen officers, the chief had his hands full with the onset of the pandemic.
Indian Shores first proclaimed a state of emergency March 13. This allowed for streamlining decisions like canceling the St. Patrick’s Day Festival as well as closing beaches and shuttering Town Hall.
Like everyone else at that time, the police department found the cupboard bare of personal protective equipment its first responders desperately needed. Fire and police agencies in Pinellas County worked cooperatively to “pool and share resources,” said Swann in a recent interview.
The community also pitched in right away. The Indian Shores Women’s Club, as well as other ladies’ groups and condo associations began making masks for the officers.
“Publix and Winn-Dixie put aside paper goods, sanitizers and disinfectants for us,” said Swann, “and local contractors donated N95 masks.”
According to Swann, the Salt Rock Grill set up a market of fresh produce at discounted rates for the community inside the restaurant when it was shut down. Local restaurants up and down Gulf Boulevard kept take-out and delivery going.
“People were afraid to go to the grocery store (in the beginning of this),” said Swann.
Safety equipment finally became available to the department, and the chief was able to obtain $7,200 in officer safety equipment, including face shields, CPR masks, N95 masks, gloves, cleansing items, hand sanitizer, and disinfectants. The purchase was approved by the Town Council in July.
Between April and June, three officers were quarantined for two weeks each due to suspected COVID-19. That number of officers doesn’t sound like much until one realizes that they comprised 25% of the entire squad.
It was taking at least 10 days to get test results back then, according to Swann, so quarantine was four days longer.
“Testing was difficult to get and results took a long time,” he said.
Chief Mike Burton of the Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District came through with antibody tests in the interim for the ISPD since that was all they had. By late April, special testing locations exclusively for first responders had been set up in Pinellas County.
Swann said he was grateful to Sheriff Bob Gualtieri for input and assistance. Pinellas County came through for the ISPD via Emergency Management and “a very active Chiefs Council.”
“Beach weeks are the high point of police activity calls,” said Swann, referring to the first week in June to the first week in July. Last year, during that time period, Swann reported that the department received 947 calls and this year it received 1,117. Periodically, though, calls were sometimes three times the volume they had been in 2019. Swann said this surge of activity was due primarily to when beaches and bars first reopened as well as “teenagers getting into mischief.”
More emphasis was placed on visibility of the officers and less on traffic enforcement. Swann stepped up beach patrols and concentrated efforts on “cooperative compliance” under these unique circumstances.
“It was all hands on deck,” Swann said.
To deal with the personnel shortage due to quarantined officers and increased call volume, Swann shifted the detective to patrol assignments, activated reserve personnel, and canceled leave and vacations. As a result, the department incurred $54,000 in overtime and benefits. “Absolutely everyone (on staff) worked extra shifts.”
Swann said that there was an upside to all of this.
“The pandemic encouraged us to make sure we have shored up emergency plans regarding hurricane preparedness; as a result, we are better prepared due to the coronavirus.”
The startup of the volunteer Citizen Action Team was curtailed due to the pandemic. Now that things are normalized, the chief wanted to get the word out that he is looking for residents who would be interested in volunteering for the team.
The chief says his appreciation for his officers and community has grown during the pandemic.
Swann commended his officers for their dedication and for how well they adapted to the situation.
“The officers have a genuine affection for the citizens (of Indian Shores) and the community.”
To the residents, Swann said, “I am very appreciative of the residents who were overwhelmingly cooperative and helpful. Good citizens made my job easier.”