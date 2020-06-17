MADEIRA BEACH — Pinellas County’s hotel industry was booming to begin the year. Record numbers of tourists were flocking to the area and bed tax numbers were setting new highs.
The coronavirus pandemic brought a swift end to that. In March, bed tax numbers were down 49%. April was even worse, plummeting from $6.7 million in April 2019 to $516,000 this year, a shocking 92.3% decrease.
But the way Steve Lambert looks at it, there’s no way to go but up. And the general manager of Madeira Beach’s newest hotel is convinced it will.
The 125-room Cambria Hotel officially opened to guests June 5, becoming the first of the Madeira Town Center projects to open its doors.
Lambert had been working for more than a year to get the new 170,000-square-foot hotel at 15015 Madeira Way in shape for a March opening. Construction was nearly complete on the 18-month, $40 million project, he had his management team in place, and they were gearing up to showcase the six-story Choice Hotels franchise that is operated by Bowden Hospitality.
The outbreak of COVID-19 forced Lambert to put everything on hold. But instead of panicking, he and his team turned the delay into a positive. They now had more time to market the hotel and recruit quality employees, which were now widely available because of mass layoffs in the industry.
“Of all the projects — this has probably been my 23rd hotel — they (his staff) are the best,” Lambert said.
He said the Cambria is run by employees who worked at some of the area’s best hotels for, in some cases, decades. Lambert is also proud to point out that all 55 employees have previous hotel experience.
“Never have I had that,” said Lambert, who has also owned upscale inns in New Hampshire. “You’ve always had to go to a guy who’s painting somewhere and see if he wants to learn the trade or something.”
That experience will come in handy, because the pandemic has led to enhanced sanitization procedures throughout the hotel. Additionally, guests can limit their interactions with staff by using a contactless concierge text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.
About the Cambria
The hotel is part of the long-discussed Madeira Town Center project, which also will include new condos that are under construction, and a future 150-room hotel development also from Bowden Hospitality across the street at the site of the former Brown Boxer restaurant.
“You can see we’re high on it (the area),” Lambert said. “It’ll be like 300 rooms in this corner, which is great.”
Besides its waterfront location, Lambert said the Cambria offers visitors plenty of amenities, including contemporary guest rooms; spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors; onsite dining featuring local craft beer, wine and cocktails; a fitness center; a meeting space; and a 6,000-square-foot courtyard with fire pits that can also be used for functions
The hotel also will have 50 boat slips after some dredging work is completed.
“We symbiotically have hotel function area, two dining rooms and marina,” he said.
But the cherry on top, Lambert said, is the rooftop that includes a bar with panoramic Gulf Coast views, cabanas, an infinity pool and daily sunset celebrations.
He added that food and cocktails are available to area residents as well.
COVID considerations
And he said people are already showing up.
But, in the era of COVID-19 and social distancing, more visitors mean more precautions, like when a woman showed up with 14 people for a party.
“We love that, but I said let’s plan it together, because your 14 people are going to come up and I could have 150 already here,” he said.
Therefore, he said staff now has to monitor the amount of people in gathering areas, and they might have to ask people to wait in the lobby or courtyard and call them up when space is available.
“The interest will far exceed capacity when you consider social distancing, guests, etc.,” he said. “We definitely are in the metering market now. We really are.”
That market also has changed, as hoteliers are not counting on business from international travelers anymore.
Instead, he said they are focusing on in-state customers who are within driving distance.
“We’re counting on people wanting to social distance at a beach,” he said.
And the beach and market leave Lambert and others optimistic about what lies ahead.
“The Tampa Bay region has emerged in recent years as a highly sought-after destination in the state, and we are thrilled to be expanding the Cambria brand to Florida’s Gulf Coast,” said Janis Cannon, a senior vice president with Choice Hotels.
While the pandemic presented an unexpected delay, Lambert said it has all worked out for the best because the area is already rebounding.
“Our timing worked,” he said. “We’re in what I’d say one of the hotter markets. And 125 rooms is not 500. We’re not in a convention hotel. We’re not gaming on corporate business. So I love that. We have a saying around here where we’re like, yes, it’s 125 rooms, but let’s treat it like 500.”