MADEIRA BEACH — A proliferation of live-aboard vessels and derelict boats that were present in the Intracoastal waters at Madeira Beach several years ago have been cleaned up, according to an official with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit. However, difficulties enforcing codes such as the requirement for anchored boats to get their sewage pumped out have resulted in some ongoing environmental problems.
Sgt. Ronald Blair gave an update at the June 28 commission workshop on the local live-aboard vessel status, calling it a “very hot topic issue.”
Madeira Beach passed an ordinance on live-aboard vessels in late 2019, prompted by complaints from condo owners living on the Intracoastal who said the many boats anchored near their property were a problem. Residents said the boaters would dump trash and sewage in the water that washed ashore.
Since that time, the situation has improved. The city marina has installed a 24-hour pump-out system, paid for mostly by a Clean Vessel Act grant, and does pump-outs at no charge to boaters.
The ordinance requires live-aboard boaters to pump out at the marina, and there are restrictions on how long they can anchor in one spot.
Blair said it is good that the Madeira Beach ordinance deliberately makes the city’s code match state statute, which is not the case in some municipalities.
But there are problems with enforcement of the ordinance, Blair said.
First of all, the state and the city, define a live-aboard vessel as one that is “used solely as a residence and not for navigation.” That definition is so narrow it is difficult to apply it to any of the boats that are anchored in the area.
There are many anchored recreational boats that their owners live on part-time, but they do not meet the legal definition of a live-aboard vessel because they are used for navigation.
Blair said there are currently no vessels anchored in the area that could legally be defined as live-aboards. The only true live-aboard vessels are the ones docked at the marina, which is the ideal place for them to be.
“To me, this is not a good ordinance,” said Commissioner Anne-Marie Brooks. “If I put my boat out there and threw my anchor and hung out for a couple weeks, you couldn’t enforce (the live-aboard codes) because it’s not a live-aboard by definition. It’s really not an enforceable ordinance.”
A second enforcement problem, Blair said, is making sure boaters pump out their sewage rather than just releasing it into the bay.
“We get a lot of phone calls where people suspect (that a boater is discharging their sewage into the water), but unless the deputy sees it happening, we can’t enforce anything,” Blair said.
Fortunately, most boaters are conscientious about protecting the environment, but some people are irresponsible.
“We give everybody out there plenty of opportunities to do the right thing, it’s just that they have to do it,” said marina manager Brian Crabtree.
The Sheriff’s Office has had great success with eliminating derelict or abandoned boats ever since Sheriff Bob Gualtieri instituted new policies two years ago to address the problem, Blair saild.
There currently are no derelict boats at Madeira Beach, he said. City Manager Robin Gomez said 22 were removed from this area last year.
“I encourage anyone to reach out any time you need us,” said Blair.
Cost of dog park upgrades questioned
At the May workshop meeting, there was a mostly positive reaction to plans for enhancing the city’s dog park. While a rough estimate of the cost was $800,000, it was agreed that the city would go out for bids for the various features being considered, such as artificial turf and shade structures, to get a more realistic evaluation of the cost. That bid process is not yet complete.
Many of the comments at the June workshop were focused on the $800,000 estimated price tag, since updated numbers were not available yet. Those comments were mostly negative.
“I’ve seen a lot of push-back on the price,” said Vice Mayor Ray Kerr. “I haven’t seen any push-back on the idea of improving the area.”
Kerr said he believes the dog park upgrades are a good investment, but with the amount of money involved priorities need to be set. Some of the other priorities that need attention he said are undergrounding power lines, the road project at Bay Point, and other big capital expenditures.
Perhaps the upgrades should be done in phases, Kerr said, “so that it’s not a million-dollar dog park, it’s an improvement project that we continue with over time.”
There are plans to seek funding from grants and donations to lower the city’s cost.
Mayor Jim Rostek spoke of other critical spending priorities, such as increasing staffing at the fire department and work on roadways. He agreed that some improvements need to be made to the dog park, saying “it’s a nicety, like to have it, but I think we need to focus on basic upgrades.”
Rostek said the city is going through the budget process that includes setting the millage (tax) rate for the upcoming year. He said he would like to see a reduction in the millage rate as a favor to residents who need the money based on current economic conditions.
“Yet tonight we’re talking about potentially spending hundreds of thousands of dollars (on the dog park), which could be that tax decrease for people,” Rostek said.
Public comments on the topic were similar to those of the commissioners who said there are other funding needs more important than the dog park.
“The $800,000 is just a staggering sum, and I think most people in town don’t think we need to build a Disneyworld for dogs,” said resident Kevin Eggleston.
“I’ll end on a positive note,” Eggleston said. “I’m glad to hear there are ideas and plans that would limit the city’s cost, and excited to hear there’s some revenue generating potential. I came here tonight scared that you guys were ready to stroke an $800,000 check. I’m glad to hear that’s not the case.”
The topic will again be on the agenda once the bids are received.