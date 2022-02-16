Madeira Schooner Hotel project gets approval, but now faces lawsuit

MADEIRA BEACH — The Schooner Hotel project again came before the City Commission on Feb. 9, and once again got unanimous approval. This was a second reading of an ordinance to designate the project as a Planned Development (PD), as well as approving a development agreement that commits the developer and property owner to specified conditions. The new resort will replace an aging hotel on the beach at Gulf Boulevard and 146th Ave.
At first reading of the PD ordinance last month, presentations were made by the developer and by city staff showing that the project meets the qualifications to be zoned as a PD.
Second reading of the ordinance was similar to what was said last month, but with one important difference — this time there was opposition.
Attorney Timothy Weber, representing resident Mike Burke, challenged some of the city’s statements supporting the PD approval. In particular, Weber said the city did not hold the project to a “reasonable height” compared to the surrounding properties, which are mostly one or two stories.
“You have an obligation to make sure that this meets the requirements of your code, but also that it’s compatible with the surrounding area. And this, I would submit, is not compatible under any view,” said Weber.
He concluded by saying “the density is illegal, and the height is illegal, and the setbacks are illegal. I would ask you to vote this down tonight.”
Commissioners expressed their support for approving the PD designation for the Schooner.
Commission Helen Price spoke about the advantages of the PD process, saying, “It’s good because we get some creativity, and we get benefits to the city.”
“I think it meets all the criteria (for a PD). I trust our Community Planning people to get this right,” Price said.
Mayor John Hendricks agreed the city had made the case for approving the PD. He also pointed out the tax revenue the city receives when property is redeveloped helps keep residents’ taxes low.
The Beacon has learned that a lawsuit was filed two days after the city’s approval of the PD asking the Pinellas County Circuit Court to cancel that approval. The legal action by Weber, representing Burke, is similar to action they took in 2021 challenging an earlier version of the Schooner development that was approved by the city.
City projects get grant money
The city accepted grant money to help pay for several new projects and services.
The largest was a grant to help fund $820,000 in roadway and infrastructure improvements, coming from the Florida Department of Transportation. FDOT pays two-thirds of the cost, up to $549,400. The project includes upgrades to the stormwater collection system, new fire hydrants to meet current code requirements, and new curbs and asphalt, with the work being done on E. Parsley Drive, W. Parsley Drive, Marguerite Drive and Lynn Way.
Another grant will pay half the cost to create a Stormwater Master Plan for the city costing $148,500. The plan will include an inventory of the city’s stormwater infrastructure and assess the system’s performance. It will then recommend renovations that can serve as a basis for future capital improvement projects.
The city is also receiving a $35,300 grant from Firehouse Subs to pay for extraction tools that can be used to rescue accident victims trapped in their vehicles. The lifesaving equipment will be placed on a new ladder truck the fire department is purchasing.
Speed limit lowered on “short cut”
The commission agreed to lower the speed limit on South Bayshore Drive from 25 to 15 mph after residents complained motorists were using that route as a shortcut from 140th Avenue to go to the Crystal Island neighborhood.
South Bayshore residents say increased traffic on their street has created dangerous conditions. There are no sidewalks, and the road curves, so it is sometimes difficult for drivers to see someone walking on the road or crossing it.
“We have seen so many near-misses of people walking with dogs and baby buggies,” said one resident.
The hope is that with the lower speed limit drivers will avoid South Bayshore and instead use Island Drive, a larger thoroughfare, or go slower if they continue to use South Bayshore. Residents stressed the importance of enforcement by the sheriff’s deputies for the lower speed limit to work.
Additional measures such as a speed bump or speed table were also considered, but City Manager Robin Gomez said that is not planned at this time. He suggested staff should research the need for speed tables elsewhere in the city, and then budget for the work to be done as one project in order to get better pricing.