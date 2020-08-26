REDINGTON BEACH — Residents here will have a chance to comment soon on their town’s proposed 2021 budget whose anticipated revenue has been dented by the effects of the ongoing pandemic.
The proposed $1.417 million plan will be reviewed at a public hearing Sept. 3 in an online virtual meeting. The focus of the hearing will be whether to maintain or roll back the current ad valorem tax rate. If unchanged, Town Clerk Missy Clarke anticipates receiving about $48,200 more in property taxes than this budget year.
In contrast, revenue from the Sales and Use Tax is down 18.25% from last year due to decreased sales caused by COVID 19, Clarke told commissioners Aug. 5.
The town’s finance committee has recommended the property tax rate remain unchanged. The committee also said the stormwater rate should be raised 20% to pay for future improvements to the stormwater system. The rate was last increased in 2006.
At the Aug. 19 meeting, Clarke said the cost for property insurance and worker’s compensation will increase $2,400 more than she had projected. The town’s reserve funds will be tapped to pay for the additional costs, she said.
The 2020-2021 budget also includes a 3% pay raise for town employees.
The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3. For information on how to participate, call Town Hall, 727-391-3875, or visit the website, townofredingtonbeach.com.
In other news
The panel approved, by a 4-0 vote, spending $8,600 for a new dais that will provide appropriate social distancing for commissioners, the town attorney and the town clerk. The new furniture will be 20 feet long and topped with granite.
The next regular commission meeting is scheduled for Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m., the evening before the budget hearing.