REDINGTON BEACH — One of the biggest political events in recent Redington Beach history will take place March 9: a crowded ballot for the town’s mayor and commissioners. It’s a mix of veterans and novices, with half of the six candidates making their first try at elected office.
Mayor Nick Simons, first elected in 2007, is not running for reelection. Two commissioners are seeking the top job.
Four candidates, including one incumbent, are seeking commission seats. The two top vote-getters will be seated.
Tampa Bay Newspapers asked each of the candidates to tell a little bit about themselves and why they should sit in a chair on the dais at City Hall.
Their responses have been abbreviated for space purposes. Their complete texts can be read online at tbnweekly.com.
Mayor’s Race
Fred Steiermann
What are your qualifications to run for the position?
I've been a commissioner for 14 years. I served two terms on the Board of Adjustment. I have both the knowledge and experience to be effective at the job.
What motivated you to run for mayor?
My wife Donna and I have lived in town since 1999. Being involved in the community that has given so much to my family and me has always been central to us and our five children, and I believe I have more to offer.
What do you consider your achievements during your time on the commission?
A few of my accomplishments that benefitted the residents most significantly were working with the school board to change the school zone from Boca Ciega to Seminole High School and later Bauder Elementary and Seminole Middle. I oversaw the renovation of the firehouse, adding the bathroom for Town Park, and creating useable space for both the RBPOA and Santa's Angels charity. I supervised the renovations of both Town Park and Moon Park. All projects were done on time and within budget.
What do you see as issues in the future of Redington Beach? How would you deal with them?
Storm water and infrastructure projects are important and ongoing in Redington Beach. For the everyday needs of the residents, improving communication and responsiveness is job one. The mayor needs to ensure the commissioners are informed on the issues, ordinances and the outside service providers for each of their departments. This will result in better communication with the residents, improved follow up with concerns and assuring that each department is responsive and accountable to the residents.
Dave Will
What are your qualifications to run for the position?
I have served as commissioner for over 10 years, and previously, on the Board of Adjustment for four years. I enjoy giving back and serving my community. I have been a resident here for 30 years and I understand the unique personality of this town. I am also a business owner and have plenty of experience with customer relations and employees. This experience has given me the skills to approach any situation with a calm demeanor, willingness to listen, the ability to gather facts, apply logic and reason and most of all common sense. This will result in the best outcome for everyone involved.
What motivated you to run for mayor?
Because I care about this town that I have called home for 30 years and I want to ensure that the residential and family character of our town (which is what attracted me to Redington Beach in the first place) is maintained and protected.
Also, I want to stand in the way of unnecessary restriction and regulations that would prevent us from enjoying our homes and hurting our property values.
Another reason is that I want to ensure that we have a commission that understands that they are public servants and are here to listen and serve the best interests of our residents. But what really motivated me to run was the strong encouragement of my RB neighbors. I am humbled by the endorsements of the following beach mayors: Alan Johnson of St. Pete Beach, Larry Lunn of Treasure Island, John Hendricks of Madeira Beach, Bill Queen of North Redington Beach, MaryBeth Henderson of Redington Shores and Pinellas County Commissioner Kathleen Peters.
What do you consider your achievements during your time on the commission?
Maintaining fiscal responsibility during my 10 years on the commission. I have never voted to raise the millage rate, our town has always operated within budget, and the town has accumulated no debt.
Most recently I worked to increase the impervious surface ratio from 40% to 65% to enhance the enjoyment of our homes and increase the property values.
Rather than patching a crumbling Friendship Park patio area as suggested, I took the lead on our new park design, renovations and improvements which now include a larger patio area, additional seating, and a kayak/paddleboard launch.
I have also worked long and hard to remove the unrealistic restrictions of our dock ordinance.
What do you see as issues in the future of Redington Beach? How would you deal with them?
Our infrastructure — roads, drainage and flooding.
Flooding: I would like to see check valves in all of the outfall pipes, which will prevent the high tides from backing up into the streets.
Infrastructure and roads: What I would like to do to address this situation or any situation would be to establish our goals, which in this case, is infrastructure. I would gather facts, apply logic and reason, and not forget to use common sense to find the solution. Next, we would budget accordingly, pursue grants for funding, and then prioritize the areas of greatest need first.
Communication: Our commission needs to do a better job making sure our residents understand the ordinances that are being proposed. By providing a better understanding we can avoid misinformation, which in the past has unnecessarily upset some residents and has led to some less-than-friendly meetings.
Beach Access: I feel strongly that all of our residents have the right to have access to our beach. I will do everything in my power to maintain and defend our residents' customary use of the beach.
Short-term rentals: I feel it takes away from the character of our residential town. I moved here to raise my family in a quiet residential neighborhood with no businesses. It has always been my opinion a short-term rental is a business and takes away from the residential nature of our community. I will continue to oppose short-term rentals at every level possible.
John Miller
What motivated you to run for a seat on the commission?
My motivation for civic duty comes from my upbringing. My mom was always involved in our town growing up, so I saw first-hand that each one of us can make a difference. That, plus the general lack of confidence I have for a couple of the existing commissioners. For instance, at the recommendation of one commissioner, the board signed a dock ordinance and then had to walk it back after the commissioner who brought the recommendation to the board admitted the language had a “slight error in wording” while another commissioner said he “clearly missed” wording issues. It has taken them way too long to finally fix the commissioners’ mistakes; meanwhile many residents in the town have been adversely financially affected. They’ve both proven that they can’t be trusted to make the big decisions.
What skills or aptitudes would you bring to the commission?
Growing up I was the youngest of five boys in Rochester, New York. I graduated from both McQuaid Jesuit High and SUNY Oswego. I hold a Series 63 and Series 65 securities license, which covers both federal and state laws, regulations, ethics, and various topics important to the role of a financial advisor. Additionally, I hold a 2.15 life, health and annuity license with the state of Florida which is regulated by the Department of Financial Services. In 2014, after a 22-year career in corporate America, I started my own business, JD Miller & Associates Inc. As a fiduciary, I am required to make financial recommendations that are in my client’s best interests; as a commissioner, I’ll use those same ethics and morals to make decisions in the town’s best interest as well.
What is your previous or current civic involvement?
Our whole family has always been a family of service and active in our community. I am the local president of a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which promotes financial literacy throughout our community. We work with both young adults as well as retiring adults to teach them how to navigate through life’s transitions. I spent several years mentoring students at Pinellas Park High through their Doorways program. This program is designed to give students hope for a better life through college scholarships and volunteer mentors. I served on the Redington Beach park board and have been coaching our kids’ soccer, football and baseball teams for the last 12 years. Now that our kids are growing teenagers with plans of their own, I can be focused on keeping our town a family friendly beach community!
What do you hope to achieve on the commission?
My wife and I became residents of Redington Beach in 2002. We’ve seen a lot of changes over the years. My goals as commissioner are to have a transparent, forward-thinking, quick-response commission while keeping the best interests of the town as our main priority.
Do you have any concerns about the current state of Redington Beach?
I do. This past storm season saw many of our residents with significant flood damage throughout their homes. Completing our plans and staying on point will help mitigate future flooding. Eta was a tropical storm, 45 miles west with 60 knot winds. Imagine a Cat 2 or 3! Almost as concerning to me, however, is having some of the same commissioners making our decisions moving forward. It’s time for some fresh faces for commission for the town of Redington Beach.
Shawntay Skjoldager
What motivated you to run for a seat on the commission?
I am running for commissioner because I love our town, I love Redington Beach. My husband and I are raising our daughter here and what Redington Beach looks like and feels like in five, 10, or 15 years really matters to me. I am invested, involved, and dedicated to serving our community. I volunteer my time to serve on our boards, volunteer in community events, and after being flooded myself, I am highly sensitive to our flooding issues and permitting challenges and want to be involved in creating workable solutions for our community. And, it wouldn’t hurt to have a little diversity on our board either.
What skills or aptitudes would you bring to the commission?
I’m a hands-on, get-stuff-done type of personality. Anything I commit to, I commit to with extreme ownership and accountability, which means that I will fully and wholeheartedly be committed to serving our town as a commissioner. In addition, I am a small business owner who has experienced a successful corporate career on a global scale. I manage projects with diverse stakeholders daily, so I'm used to navigating complex issues and personalities. In general, people usually enjoy working with me because of my commitment to excellence and delivering results while working collaboratively as a part of a team, and in this case, we are talking about Team Redington Beach. My competencies include leadership, project management, client-vendor relations, problem-solving, and communication skills.
What is your previous or current civic involvement?
Since moving to Redington Beach, I have served on the park board, the Redington Beach Property Owners Association, the RBPOA Scholarship Committee, which I currently chair, co-chaired the holiday park lighting event for the past two years and I have participated in other volunteer events.
What do you hope to achieve on the commission?
Results. As I mentioned before, I am a go-getter who enjoys working through projects and challenges. As a commissioner, I would like to continue working through solving the stormwater drainage issues with my fellow commissioners. I would also like to look at what we can do to help our residents with the permitting challenges we have been experiencing while maintaining the integrity of that office’s responsibilities. I’d also like to continue to encourage community involvement in our town’s commission meetings. It has been great to see so many individuals participate in our meetings and speak up about issues that are important to them. Listening to the voices of our residents is so important in ensuring that we are building a future for Redington Beach that makes all so proud to call our lovely town home.
Do you have any concerns about the current state of Redington Beach?
We live in a great town, in a great state. We are blessed with year-round great weather (for the most part) and a town filled with great people. Our current board of commissioners under the leadership of Nick Simons has done a great job taking care of the town. I am grateful to each member of the town commission and all the great work that they have done. I would be honored to pick up the torch to move forward the work they have already started. Do we have things to work on? Absolutely, and I am ready to pitch in and start tackling things like improving our permitting process, updating our ordinances, addressing our stormwater drainage issues, protecting our coastlines, and more.
Tim Kornijtschuk, incumbent
What motivated you to run for a seat on the commission?
Fame, fortune and all the perks that come with public service, or maybe it was my desire to give something back to the town that my wife and I love.
What skills or aptitudes would you bring to the commission?
Redington Beach is a beautiful town and a great place to live. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as a commissioner for two terms. I have also served on the planning board. I have the experience and knowledge necessary to continue as a Redington Beach commissioner.
What is your previous or current civic involvement?
As a self-employed business owner, I would often hire individuals who needed a second chance at becoming a productive member of our society. Steady paycheck, a decent job and responsibilities builds self-esteem.
What do you hope to achieve on the commission?
Hopefully, we can pressure our state legislators to reinstate home rule powers to our town and other beach communities; we should have the ability to govern our town in a way that best serves our residents. Also, like many beach communities, we are going to have redevelopment; we can do it the right way or we can do it the wrong way. A board of commissioners with experience, integrity and common sense will know the difference.
Do you have any concerns about the current state of Redington Beach?
Short term rentals, flooding, beach erosion, Tallahassee’s continued attack on our home rule powers, the fight to retain customary use of the dry sand area of our beach. There is the possibility that after this election the Board of Commissioners will consist of three commissioners without any experience. That is something all of our residents should be concerned with.
Rich Cariello
What motivated you to run for a seat on the commission?
My wife and I instantly fell in love with Redington Beach during a visit to the area 19 years ago. Shortly thereafter, we bought our slice of paradise and became residents. As a homeowner and resident, I have a vested interest in our town’s well-being, its progress and services it provides. Some motives for my decision to step forward and run for a commissioner seat are:
• Flooding — storm drainage issues
• Overregulation of town ordinances
• Keep property taxes stable
• Short-term rental concerns
What skills or aptitudes would you bring to the commission?
Twenty-five years of management experience with the New York City Transit Authority developing and directing emergency response units, system-wide material inventory systems, educational training programs and a special labor management arbitration unit. After retiring from the Transit Authority, I held a position as facility manager for the Stamford, Connecticut, train station, directing the transition from city to state control, rewriting service contracts and overseeing complete renewal of the station’s facilities. Owned and operated a small photography studio business for a number of years. Former ASPCA field inspector.
What is your previous or current civic involvement?
Currently serving my second term with the Redington Beach Parks and Recreation Board as secretary. Former board member of the RBPOA/RBSFI, who are responsible for holding our annual town wine fest and scholarship program. Former board member of Santa’s Angels, a nonprofit charity, which services needy children and families with food and toys year-round. Event photographer for these three organizations as well as the Redington Beach Garden Club.
Previous involvements: former member of the Brooklyn, New York, Planning Board 13 establishing landmark status for the Wonder Wheel, the Cyclone Roller Coaster and the Parachute Jump; former director of the Wm. H. Pouch BSA Youth Communication Program in Staten Island, New York; and as part of the NYC emergency management team provided radio communications during the 9/11 attacks.
What do you hope to achieve on the commission?
• Prevent further flooding by installing WASTOP check valves throughout the town.
• Review town ordinances and plan proactive/constructive changes.
• Be a voice for Redington Beach families and make myself accessible with a dedicated phone line.
• Equitable code enforcement.
• Define crosswalks for school bus pick-ups, playground areas and beach access.
• Create easier beach access for disabled elderly and wheelchairs.
• Promote more family events and establish a community center.
Do you have any concerns about the current state of Redington Beach?
Concern that if flooding issues are not controlled and the restrictive ordinance changes continue these issues may chase potential residents away and cause current residents to leave, creating a decline in property values and tax revenue.