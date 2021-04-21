REDINGTON SHORES — Despite COVID restrictions, this year’s spring break season has been especially busy, and will likely not end until September, according to town and law enforcement officials.
“Spring break has been the busiest I’ve ever seen. The beaches, the parks, everything has been packed,” said Mayor MaryBeth Henderson as she opened the April 14 town commission meeting. She thanked Commissioner Jennie Blackburn and the town’s maintenance department “for making sure the cans are emptied and attended to even on weekends, when we’re not normally here.”
Police Chief Richard Swann joined in, saying, “This has been a very busy spring break season.” He added that most of the rental properties in town “are seeing bookings all the way through Labor Day.”
“I don’t think there will be a slow season between now and September,” Swann said.
Because large crowds bring an increased demand for police services, Swann said he had staffed up for spring break, and probably would continue that all the way through to September.
Fire Chief Heather Burford also said her department had been “super busy” during this year’s spring break season.
“We’ve had far more motor vehicle accidents, and incidents involving pedestrians. It’s definitely staying busy for us,” Burford said.
Fourth of July fireworks are back
The commission voted unanimously to spend $17,500 for a Fourth of July fireworks celebration, which will return after being canceled last year due to COVID.
The vendor selected to do this year’s display is Exposhows Inc., a California company that promised “the best-ever action-packed show.”
The Redington Shores fireworks display will last 18 minutes and will begin at 9:30 p.m. The launch site is on the beach in front of the county parking lot near 182nd Avenue West.
Exposhows Vice President David MacCormick said his company will bring “the safest, biggest, most exciting show ever to Redington Shores,” continuing a 23-year tradition in the town, and will “ensure your expectations will be exceeded.”
MacCormick also said Exposhows is staffed by veteran professionals with decades of aerial display experience, including hundreds of large municipal public displays. The company has done Florida fireworks displays in Palm Springs, Tavares and Palm Beach, and has a Florida headquarters in Jupiter.
Deputy Town Clerk Cheri Zindars managed the fireworks bid process.
Swann said a larger-than-normal crowd is expected. “Everybody’s been locked up,” he said, and is ready to celebrate.
Police budget approved, with increase
The commission also approved a budget of $515,000 for 2021-22 for the Indian Shores Police Department, which provides policing services to Redington Shores.
That is a 5.5 percent, or $27,000 increase over the current year’s contract.
“We’ve made a huge investment in the Police Department over the past couple of years” since he has been police chief, Swann said. He said all the equipment that had been neglected has been upgraded and updated, including the police vehicles. Upgraded training of the police officers has also improved the operation of the department.
The budget also contains a reasonable salary range for the police officers and personnel that Swann said reflects recent contract negotiations and is in the middle range of payroll payments for police officers. “We are not the highest paid agency in the Pinellas County area, nor are we at the bottom,” Swann said.
Police Commissioner Michael Robinson said the town is very happy with the responsiveness of the police department, and he told Swann, “We appreciate the job you and your entire team are doing.”