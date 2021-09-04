REDINGTON SHORES — For the second year, the popular October town picnic will be a drive-thru event. The town commission decided at an Aug. 25 workshop not to resume the in-person picnic, which normally draws several hundred people to Constitution Park, due to COVID concerns with the added risk of the Delta variant.
Plans for the picnic in the park had begun, Mayor MaryBeth Henderson said. She had started ordering food, and the vendors were lined up.
“The Oct. 9 date is quickly approaching, and we need to make a decision,” Henderson said. “The way COVID is right now is scary. It’s very, very scary. We need to think about this very hard.”
Henderson said large gatherings are being discouraged, and she did not want to be responsible for making sure people are masked and doing social distancing at a picnic in Constitution Park.
Cancelling the picnic altogether is an option Henderson said she did not want to do, “or we can do another drive-thru, which was very successful.” She said over 400 lunches were handed out at last year’s picnic, where residents drove through the parking lot at Town Hall to receive their food and drinks, plus gift certificates placed randomly in some bags.
“I think we can do (a drive-thru) safely,” Henderson said, “but I don’t think we can do the in-person event, with people hanging out, and beer trucks and the like. I wouldn’t feel comfortable with that.”
The mayor said last year’s drive-thru picnic was “the easiest thing I’ve ever done. We had a lot of volunteers. I had a lot of help.”
Commissioner Jennie Blackburn said she could go for another drive-thru picnic. “I remember at the picnic last year, it was so great to see the people come out, and they were good about wearing masks,” Blackburn said.
Commissioner Cinda Krouk added, “Plan on a drive-thru. People really appreciated it last year. With the uncertainty of what’s going on, I think that’s the best decision.”
Commissioner Bill Krajewski agreed. Commissioner Michael Robinson was not at the meeting.
No residents spoke on the subject.
The commission agreed by consensus to cancel the traditional picnic this year, and instead repeat the “food-to-go” version of the popular annual event.
Henderson said she had “a couple of new ideas for the in-person picnic, but we’ll do that next year.”
“We’re making the best decision all around,” Henderson said.
Sea turtle ordinance reconsidered
The town’s ordinance protecting sea turtles needs to be revised, Blackburn said. The current ordinance is “pretty general and not strictly enforceable,” she said. It needs to be revised so that it is effective in protecting the turtles, and is enforceable, without being burdensome on residents.
Blackburn said the goal of the sea turtle ordinance is to reduce the light pollution that would adversely affect the nesting turtles and hatchlings. But she stressed the importance of “a balance between us being very good stewards of the beach and marine life, and also honoring the interests of citizens and visitors, and not creating a huge financial burden for compliance.”
Enforcement is essential, Blackburn said. “You can have the greatest ordinance, but if it is not enforceable, it won’t work.” The current ordinance is not enforced, she said, so in effect the town does not have a turtle ordinance.
Blackburn had a draft ordinance for the commission to discuss that came from the Club Redington condo association, which has taken an interest having turtle-friendly lighting at their condo as well as in the whole community. In a later comment, an involved resident said the condo association used a model sea turtle ordinance from the State of Florida in coming up with the proposed ordinance.
The draft ordinance includes some specific recommendations for turtle-friendly lighting, such as using the right type of bulb in the red color range, directing light downward rather than out toward the beach, and keeping the lighting low to the ground and not too bright. It gives specific measurements for what is allowed. There are also specifications for tinted “turtle glass” and use of curtains and blinds.
Blackburn said some of the proposed guidelines make sense, particularly for new construction, but she was concerned about over-regulating. As an example, she said, “I don’t think we have the right to go inside people’s property and say you have to put curtains up.”
Enforcement should include fines for noncompliance, which are “not so low people pay the fines then go on violating, and not so high they are harmful,” Blackburn said.
Yet to be determined is who would actually go out at night and check for lighting violations. It could be done by the sheriff’s deputy who does code enforcement. Blackburn said the deputy is good at working with people to help bring them into compliance before actually imposing fines. The commission also considered having volunteers check for lighting violations, but agreed it would be better to have a town official responsible for doing that.
The lighting on Gulf Boulevard is also being looked at, potentially replacing the white LED lights and moving to an amber lighting, said Henderson, noting it had been discussed at a recent Barrier Island Governmental Council (BIG-C) meeting. Blackburn said the Florida Department of Transportation has regulations for the street lighting that will need to be taken into consideration.
Krouk suggested Blackburn talk with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium turtle officials to see if they have suggestions for “what is most important for protecting our sea life.” She also suggested checking with other local communities to see if they have any “best practices” that Redington Shores could use.
Blackburn said she would follow up on the suggestions, and then talk with City Attorney James Denhardt about drafting a new turtle ordinance. She again stressed the idea that the ordinance has to be “a balancing act” between protecting the environment, and the need for safety and homeowners’ rights.