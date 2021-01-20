St. Pete Beach seeks interim commissioner in wake of Doug Izzo’s resignation

ST. PETE BEACH — In a surprise statement via Zoom at the start of the Jan. 12 meeting, Commissioner Doug Izzo announced his resignation from the St. Pete Beach City Commission serving District 2 to take a job as executive director of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce.
With a population of more than 14,800 residents, Englewood is located south of Venice in an unincorporated area of west central Florida between Charlotte and Sarasota counties. The area boasts several beaches and golf courses, a farmer’s market and touristy shopping district along West Dearborn Street.
City Clerk Amber LaRowe advised officials they could choose an interim commissioner at the regular meeting Jan. 26, shortly after 6 p.m. Interested applicants can be interviewed earlier that afternoon at a special public meeting at 4 p.m.
Those interested in the seat were to have provided a letter of interest and resume to the city by Jan. 20.
LaRowe noted the city can then hold a special election, during the county’s primary election on August 24, with voters deciding who would serve the remainder of the term.
Izzo, who has lived in St. Pete Beach since 2013, worked as government affairs director at the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce since 2009. He served on the city’s Planning Board from 2017 to 2018, and replaced St. Pete Beach Commissioner Rick Falkenstein, who resigned from office in December 2019 to attend to family matters.
In noting Falkenstein was chosen to replace the District 2 seat vacated by former Commissioner Jim Parent in 2014, Mayor Al Johnson jokingly questioned why that District 2 commissioners have not lasted their full terms as of late. “They keep quitting on us,” he quipped.
When Izzo was selected to fill the seat vacated by Falkenstein in January 2019, he was the only applicant to file for the seat.
Izzo told fellow commissioners he had to leave his commission post because he got a new job that required him to relocate. “Unfortunately I will have to resign my post effective immediately,” he said.
“We’re sorry to see you go,” Johnson said.
Izzo noted “it’s definitely bittersweet; I definitely don’t want to leave you guys. I think we’ve been moving forward and making some great progress in this city. And I appreciate working with all of you and city staff, as well as the residents of St. Pete Beach, the people that put me here. So, it is bittersweet and I just wanted to thank everybody for the time allowing me to serve, and I wish you all the best.”
Johnson said he was looking forward to another year with the same commission, “but I understand.”
Commissioner Melinda Pletcher wished Izzo well, telling him “I see great things in your future. I appreciate everything you brought to the table and your willingness to step up and serve. I think you did an amazing job.”
On his Facebook page, Izzo told friends and followers, “I truly enjoyed my time at the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce. Thank you to the countless people I have worked with and became friends. Your support will always be appreciated. Chamber staff became family. We are a hardworking group that makes sure to have fun along the way … I had a fun journey at the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber that I wouldn’t change for anything.”
On its Facebook page and website, the Englewood chamber noted Izzo is a graduate of Lemon Bay High School in that city and has family ties to Englewood.
“Doug’s strong background and experience in tourism and government affairs is going to be a great asset to our chamber,” said Englewood Chamber President Jonathan Varner.
Izzo served as St. Pete Beach’s vice mayor. Commissioners chose District 3 Commissioner Ward Friszolowski to take over those duties.