City voices interest in acquiring the property
ST. PETE BEACH — Ram Realty Advisors, developer of the proposed Corey Landing mixed-use project, has notified the property owner they are no longer interested in developing the property.
It is news that has left city commissioners interested in purchasing the site for a waterfront park with dock access. Meanwhile, the property owner, Fortress, is looking for another developer to complete the project.
Corey Landing received site plan and conditional use approval in March 2022. The project was to include a 7-story residential complex with 243 units that became the topic of ongoing vocal opposition by some residents who objected to growth that they felt would further impact traffic congestion on the island. However, the developer said residents would utilize shops on nearby Corey Avenue, which is in walking distance. The project also included a 5,000-square-foot waterfront restaurant, 12,000 square feet of retail, a large public park and boat dock area.
Commissioner Mark Grill said the city has been notified that Ram has decided not to pursue Corey Landing. “This would be a good time for the city manager or city attorney to maybe fill in the blanks,” he said. “There’s a lot of discussion about what happened. Why are they walking away, when they were so gung-ho? And, more importantly, what happens next?”
City Manager Alex Rey told commissioners he spoke with the attorney for the developer and she said both the property owner and developer “have a policy of not making comment when deals don’t get completed, so we are not going to get an official statement from them.”
He said economic conditions have changed since the application. “Purely on a speculative basis, I know that interest rates went up, the cost of construction went up,” Rey said. “They discovered environmental issues where they would have to be spending money, they had issues with FEMA waivers they were trying to get for pilings. There’s a lot of things that happened.”
He added he is sure it wasn’t an easy decision, since $700,000 in permit fees has already been paid, “and I would not be surprised if they spend at least $200,000-$300,000 more to attorneys, architects, engineers … so I think they had about $1 million into this deal already.”
Rey said Fortress, which is formally the applicant, is looking for another developer to step into Ram’s shoes.
“If someone wants to build exactly the same project, building plan fees will apply to that existing permit application, which is still valid,” he said. “The likelihood that someone would want to do exactly the same thing to me is small, but it could happen.”
Commissioner Mark Grill asked what will become of the conditional use permits that the city granted. City Attorney Andrew Dickman suggested the property owner maybe planning to assign the conditional use permit entitlements to the next developer, for a development as it stands. He added he is not ready to give the commission a definitive answer as to how the city would react.
Rey said it will be easier on the commission if a new developer changes the project, which will require a new conditional use approval.
Mayor Adrian Petrila brought up the possibility of the city acquiring the property. That would give the city a waterfront park with public docks. He said it could be a place where people can visit the shops on Corey Avenue and then go to the park and a fishing pier.
“Right now we really don’t have a place where boaters can stop and come into the city and take advantage of what we have, especially in the downtown area,” he said. “Is there an interest from the commission and residents, and if there is, how do we approach it?”
Grill said he would “absolutely” be for exploring the idea. Commissioner Ward Friszolowski suggested it would be a beautiful park to wrap around to nearby Horan Park. “It might be a question of how much,” he said.
Commissioners asked the city manager to investigate how much the owner wants for the property and what grants may be available.
Rey said he will contact the owner and discuss the city’s interest in acquiring the property, as well as research what grants may be available for funding. He noted the city has already been contacted by three parties inquiring how to contact the owner, so there is interest in the property.
