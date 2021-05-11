ST. PETE BEACH — A 180-day moratorium has been imposed on building homes in St. Pete Beach south of 32nd Avenue utilizing reduced setback requirements available through the Pass-A-Grille Overlay District.
While a property owner can still build in Pass-A-Grille adhering to the Land Development Code’s general rear-yard setback requirement of 20 feet, under the Overlay District they would have been entitled to utilize a setback of 15 feet.
In an information packet, Community Development Director Wesley Wright wrote that the “City Commission desires to review the method of calculation for side and rear setbacks … and reduced setbacks for contributing structures granted a certificate of appropriateness (in) the Pass-a-Grille Overlay District, as they apply to waterfront residential construction.”
City Attorney Andrew Dickman told commissioners recent adjustments to city zoning codes “was big, with a lot of stuff, so as it’s played out there is an understanding of an inconsistency of underlying and overlying. It’s really not a fix or anything wrong, it’s just trying to make those adjustments that couldn’t have been known when this thing was adopted.”
Commissioner Melinda Pletcher said, “Hopefully we’ll get it cured quick and move on. They can still build on waterfront homes, they just can’t use the Pass-A-Grille Overlay standards. It’s not truly a moratorium, it’s just until we can get this fixed.”
When the Overlay District was adopted, Pletcher explained, “waterfront beachfront property (was) not segregated out of the small, medium and large densities, all that kind of stuff. They didn’t have a topography to address that, so they got lumped with the houses that had alley access. This is great, is good stuff, we’re protecting the property rights of all of those who paid dearly for it. It’s all good. They can still build, it’s just that back 20.”
Pletcher added some of her constituents thought the commission was considering a total moratorium on building in Pass-A-Grille “and they were so happy. It shows how people don’t really love change. There are still people who wish there was a moratorium. This moratorium is not for all of Pass-A-Grille.”
Commissioner Mark Grill asked Wright whether anyone will be adversely impacted by the moratorium.
Wright said the city does not have any single-family developments on the books currently that are proposing to use the overlay and would afford them a rear setback of 15 feet. “We do not have any, but they could come in tomorrow,” he said.
Commissioners unanimously voted to adopt the 180-day moratorium on the setbacks in the Pass-A-Grille Overlay District.