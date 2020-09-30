Recast ‘Taste of the Beaches’ set for Oct. 2-4

ST. PETE BEACH — This year’s Taste of the Beaches invites locals and visitors to enjoy a “taste tour” event, bringing customers into local restaurants, which could use some much-needed community support.
Friday, Oct. 2 through Sunday, Oct. 4, participants can immerse themselves in local flavors and specialty dishes while visiting different communities and new restaurants.
Tickets are $10 and can be turned in for one “taste” from any of the participating restaurants. They are available at www.TampaBayBeaches.com/Taste or at the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce, 6990 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets include an entry to win the Grand Prize to Explore the Tampa Bay Beaches, with a portion of the proceeds going to this year’s nonprofit, Sea Turtle Trackers.
Participating restaurants include Basil Leaf Restaurant, Bayou Market & Catering, Broke N Board Grille, CD Roma Restaurant, Crabby Bill's St. Pete Beach, DJ's Clam Shack, Fresh Factory, FUSION Resort & Marina, Giuseppe's Pizzeria, Guppy's on the Beach, Kahwa Coffee Roasting, Jake's Coastal Cantina, Mastry's
Brewing, Nori Thai Restaurant, Pesky Pelican Brew Pub, Pipos Restaurant & Catering, Rum Runners at Sirata, Rowe Bar at The Don Cesar, Seabreeze Island Grill, Sloppy Joe's on the Beach, Slyce Pizza (Madeira Beach), Slyce Pizza Bar (Indian Rocks Beach), The Dewey at Berkeley Beach Club, The Island Grille & Raw Bar, The Original Crabby Bills, The Reef Bar and Grill, Vista at the Top and Watercolour Grillhouse.
For more information contact Amanda Page at amanda@tampabaybeaches.com.