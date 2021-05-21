ST. PETE BEACH — Not every Eagle Scout project reflects the group’s motto to “be prepared,” but Boy Scout Patrick Sullivan of Troop 209 lived the scout creed and guiding principal when he designed life safety equipment that can save swimmers from drowning off St. Pete Beach.
During a presentation before the City Commission on May 11, Sullivan told commissioners his project goal was “to save lives by providing lifesaving equipment along St. Pete Beach for swimmers and landmarks for when someone calls the fire department.”
Sullivan said he became interested designing lifesaving equipment that is easy for beachgoers to use after he heard the news that someone drowned in the Gulf off 13th Avenue last year.
He noted that St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue reported there were 42 water rescues and 7 drowning incidents in 2020, and there have been 10 water rescues and 2 drownings so far this year.
His lifesaving equipment was recently installed in the sand dunes on Dog Beach, Upham Beach, the St. Pete Beach County Access and along Pass-A-Grille. In a very important component of the project, each post includes a sign identifying its location along the beach, which eliminates confusion for someone calling 911 to report a drowning.
Two bright yellow throw bags hang from the posts. The bag includes a long rope with an orange O-ring to pull the swimmer to shore.
Sullivan said during the evenings of May 4-6, he and some scouting friends from Troop 209 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church created the posts and installed them on the beach. It took roughly 4 hours for 5 scouts and two adults to dig 17 holes and install the posts.
“From the safety of the beach, onlookers can easily and successfully help someone in distress,” he told commissioners.
“As someone who goes to the beach often, and understands the dangers of rip currents the Gulf waters, I feel safer knowing people can help others who are in trouble at our beautiful beaches,” he added.
Sullivan thanked the community for donating $2,732 for the project’s throw bags and hooks. He said he and Fire Chief Jim Kilpatrick are discussing what to do with the remaining $1,204 he collected.
“Excellent job,” Mayor Al Johnson told Sullivan. “I’m glad we now have a safer beach because of your efforts, so thank you so much for doing that.”
Traffic backups due to utility construction hasn’t gone unnoticed
During a comment period, Commissioner Ward Friszolowski said the city should make a concerted effort to communicate with residents regarding traffic, how long they will be affected, and when the Gulf Boulevard utility project will impact their neighborhood.
“In case anybody hasn’t noticed it, we’re doing a lot of utility work,” Friszolowski said. “That’s what everybody asked for, including the commission, and guess what, it’s happening, and with that comes the challenges that we face.”
Friszolowski said he wants the city to do a better job in communicating construction timelines with businesses and residents. “Most people just want to know when is it going to happen, and how long will it take,” he said.
The intersection of 44th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard has been dramatically affected, he noted. On top of that, a few weeks ago, Frontier Communications was doing cable work near the Don CeSar Hotel at 3400 Gulf Boulevard.
One day, motorists were backed up over the Bayway Bridge; it took 45 minutes to get from the top of the bridge to the Don CeSar, Friszolowski said. Complicating the situation is that the state Legislature has enabled Frontier and other utilities to do work in the city without a permit or providing any information to the city. “The city gets the brunt of criticism because people just don’t know the city has no advanced notice or say over utilities,” he said.
The city is installing miles of sanitary sewer pipes along Gulf Boulevard to upgrade its sewer system in order to get out from under a building moratorium. The moratorium was enacted after the state decided the city did not have sufficient sewer capacity for new development.
“I’m telling people we don’t have a choice,” the commissioner said. “I know you’re aggravated. I know you’re not happy. This hasn’t been done in 65 years; that’s the last time this type of pipe was put down Gulf Boulevard for sanitary sewer.
“We have to let people know the intersection of Gulf Boulevard by Belle Vista will be that way until the end of June; then as we go further north, there are certain areas where they are doing the bore pits that will be really effected. Just get the word out,” the commissioner advised. “A lot of people will accept it, if you just tell them it’s coming.”