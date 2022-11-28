Two people on a motorcycle were killed Nov. 20 when an SUV leaving the Goodwill store at 10596 Gandy Blvd. pulled into their path, authorities said.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 71-year-old St. Petersburg woman was leaving the Goodwill driveway about 6:05 p.m. The motorcycle struck the vehicle and both the driver, a 58-year-old Gibsonton man, and passenger, a 51-yearold Phoenix woman, were ejected onto the roadway.
The driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene. The passenger was transported to an area hospital where she later died.
The driver of the SUV was not injured.