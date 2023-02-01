BELLEAIR — When Gay Lancaster was appointed Belleair’s interim town manager in the wake of JP Murphy’s resignation last spring, the position was expected to be for a few months.
But after Lancaster made a quick positive impression, the Town Commission agreed in September to drop the “interim” tag and extend her $10,000-per-month contract by eight months. The move came in a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Coleen Chaney voting “no” and urging the start of a search for Murphy’s permanent replacement.
But on Jan. 17, the commission extended Lancaster’s contract through the end of 2023 in another 4-1 vote.
“I think we’re in the middle of a lot of stuff,” Commissioner Thomas Nessler said, referring to issues such as talks with Pinellas County about the town’s aging water treatment plant.
“We have a lot going on right now,” agreed Mayor Mike Wilkinson.
Deputy Mayor Tom Kurey and Commissioner Tom Shelly also supported the extension, suggesting Lancaster has done such a good job it would be unwise to search for her replacement now.
“I think she’s done an outstanding job,” Shelly said.
He added that he didn’t support spending $30,000 on a search firm at this point.
Wilkinson, who works as a recruiter in the private sector, said he would “look into” his company conducting a search but also supported extending Lancaster.
“We need stabilization,” Kurey said.
Lancaster and Town Attorney Jay Daigneault have uncovered some “upsetting” operational upheaval in recent months, he added.
“I don’t think it’s prudent to bring someone else into this,” Kurey said. “It’s a very unstable situation, and Gay is willing to stabilize things, and I’m very grateful she’s willing to stay on.”
Chaney stood by her original position to move forward with a search for Murphy’s successor, noting she appreciates Lancaster and what she has accomplished but she believes town officials should stick to their words.
“I think we need to conduct a search, and I’m very supportive of engaging a firm,” Chaney said.
She said the reason she voted for hiring Lancaster last spring was “because you agreed to the terms, and here we are one year later, and we don’t have a resolution.”
Wilkinson acknowledged “we did promise the residents a process.” But he added that “the biggest question is when are we going to undertake that.”
At that point, Shelly made a motion to extend Lancaster’s contract until the end of the year. Nessler seconded the motion, while asking Lancaster how much longer she thought she might need to accomplish her primary goals.
“I’d love to say by the end of the year,” Lancaster replied. “But I think it’s prudent to stay the course.”
Lancaster, who lives in Belleair and has extensive experience working with the county, reiterated she doesn’t want the job permanently and would like to be involved in the process of hiring a “full-time city manager after we stabilize this operation.”
Wilkinson said he believes Lancaster “wants to put the town in the best position to attract quality candidates to our town and to stabilize us.”
But he added that he respects Chaney’s position on the issue.
“I think Coleen comes to her position very thoughtfully and her experience is very different from the other four commissioners,” the mayor said. “We don’t always have to agree on everything. Sometimes a little disagreement is healthy, because it shows we are looking at the issue from every angle.”