BELLEAIR — With the Pelican Golf Club said to be hosting Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas in the next edition of the TV event “The Match” on Saturday, Dec. 10, there will be plenty of buzz as the club prepares to host the LPGA Tour’s Pelican Women’s Championship this week.
Club officials were tight-lipped about a Twitter post claiming four of the biggest names in professional golf coming to Belleair two weeks before Christmas. But seven of the top 10 ranked women golfers in the world head a star-studded Pelican field, which includes local favorite Brittany Lincicome, seventh-ranked Lexi Thompson and defending champion Nelly Korda.
Tournament organizers are expecting large Pelican crowds this year, the second with fans allowed on the grounds. The first round is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, and the final round for Sunday, Nov. 13.
Here’s a look at what you need to know about the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship:
A brief history
The Pelican Women’s Championship has attracted an impressive field of top ranked players and fan favorites since the tournament’s inception in 2020, thanks to its position at the end of the LPGA Tour season, the recently refurbished Donald Ross designed course, and a $2 million purse.
“I think we all look forward to this event,” Thompson said Oct 28. “It’s a top-notch event, the way it’s run, and the course is always in great shape. We’re excited it’s the end of the year because we have a great event like this one.”
The inaugural event, held during the peak of the pandemic, was won by Sei Young Kim in November 2020, while the 2021 tourney ended in a four-way tie before Bradenton resident Nelly Korda defeated Thompson, defending champ Kim and Lydia Ko in a thrilling one-hole playoff.
Next year, the tournament will have a new name and title sponsor in Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam, which only adds more cachet to an event that players have already dubbed one of the best on tour.
“It’s pretty special to have her part of the event,” Seminole native Brittany Lincicome said of Sorenstam. “It elevates (the tournament) the to the next level.”
Who’s in the field
The 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship field features seven of the Top 10 and 16 of the Top 25 ranked players in the world, including defending champ Nelly Korda (4), Jin Young Ko (2) and Lydia Ko (3), plus Tampa Bay area residents and fan favorites Brittany Lincicome, Brittany Altomare and Elizabeth Szokol. Other headliners include Brooke Henderson (6), 20-time LPGA winner Cristie Kerr and rising stars Aline Krauter and Avery Zweig.
In total, players representing 28 countries and territories are scheduled to compete, including 24 major champions, eight former World No. 1 players and 19 winners during the 2022 season.
“With this year’s tournament field being the strongest in our three-year history, we are honored to welcome the world’s best professional golfers back to the Tampa Bay region and Pelican Golf Club next week for the Pelican Women’s Championship,” said Marci Doyle, Pelican Women’s Championship executive director. “This championship will be a can’t-miss event for our passionate sports fan base in the Tampa Bay area and for our television viewers around the world.”
Ticket packages
Daily grounds passes, weekly grounds passes and Lightning Lounge tickets are available for the tournament rounds taking place on Thursday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 13.
Daily passes cost $35 for Thursday and Friday and $45 for Saturday and Sunday.
Weekly passes cost $125 and are good for the pro-am on Wednesday through the final round on Sunday.
The Lightning Lounge is a hospitality tent set up at the tournament’s par-3 12th hole and features food and beverages, TV access, private bathrooms and parking. Lounge tickets cost $225 per day, or $800 for a weekly pass.
All active, reserve, retired and veteran military plus one guest will receive complimentary admission to the tournament by showing proper identification in exchange for a daily grounds pass. They will have access to the Hero Outpost presented by FedData, a covered viewing deck on the par-3 12th hole with complimentary snacks and beverages.
Also, children 17-and-under will be admitted to the tournament free with a paid adult. Tickets must be purchased online only at pelicanlpga.com/tickets.
All 2022 tickets will be digital and will be emailed after purchase. Tickets can be viewed on either a mobile device or printed out where they will be scanned at the main gate.
Tournament parking
General parking is $10 daily or $35 for the week and can be purchased online in advance.
A complimentary shuttle will be available to take spectators to and from the general parking locations and the main entrance. The shuttles will run continuously from 30 minutes before the first tee time until 30 minutes after play has ended.
General parking will be available the Grace Family Church at 1199 E. Bay Drive in Largo on Wednesday through Friday and at Largo High School, 410 Missouri Ave., on Saturday and Sunday.
Additionally, ride sharing drop off and pick up locations are located just outside the main gate, and a complimentary bike rack is located on Golf View Drive approximately 100 yards away.
There is no general admission parking on site at Pelican Golf Club tournament week.
Special attractions
In addition to the action on the par-70, 7,000-yard course, there’ll plenty to see and do around the Pelican Golf Club throughout tournament week, including:
The 12th hole: Any hole-in-one hit at the par-3 12th hole wins the player a new Lamborghini, which happened three times last year including once in the pro-am. The colorful supercars will be on display near the driving range throughout the event.
Veterans Day display: A special Veterans Day ceremony is being planned for Friday’s round since it falls on Nov. 11; last year a series of moving speeches in front of the mammoth American flag near the 18th green was a highlight of the week.
Celebrities on the course: In the past, the Wednesday pro-am has drawn actors like Michael Pena, former athletes Miguel Cairo, Tino Martinez and Vinny Lecavalier, and retired auto racing legend Nigel Mansell, and some celebs also hang around for the rest of the week.
The RSM Junior Golf Show: Will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. On the Pelican Golf Club driving range, children and their chaperones can learn from LPGA players about their experiences as professional athletes and what it takes to play on a professional golf tour. They also will be able to ask questions, get autographs and watch swing demonstrations.
Attending the RSM Junior Golf Show is included as part of admission to the tournament. To register for the show, visit https://firstteeclearwater.org/2022-pelican-womens-championship.
Also, most LPGA players are fan-friendly and can be found posing for photos, signing autographs and even handing out souvenirs around the course throughout the week.
Day by Day
Round 1-2 on Thursday-Friday:
• 6:45 a.m.: Gates open
• 7 to 8:39 a.m. and 11:25 a.m. to 1:04 p.m.: Players tee off
• 7:30 a.m. Friday: Veterans' Day Ceremony
• 10:30 a.m.: Hospitality opens
• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Coverage on Golf Channel (Live)
Round 3 on Saturday:
• 6:45 a.m.: Gates open
• 7 to 11:24 a.m.: Players tee off
• 10:30 a.m.: Hospitality opens
• 2:30 p.m.: RSM Junior Golf Show
• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.: Golf Channel coverage (Tape Delay)
Round 4 on Sunday:
• 6:45 a.m.: Gates open
• 7 to 11:24 a.m.: Players tee off
• 10:30 a.m.: Hospitality opens
• 5 p.m.: 18th green award ceremony (following play)
• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.: Coverage on Golf Channel (Tape Delay)
For complete updated information on the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship, visit pelicanlpga.com.