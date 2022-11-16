BELLEAIR BEACH — The city council will have four nominees to choose from to fill the seat made vacant by the recent resignation of Glenn Gunn. The deadline for turning in applications was Nov. 9.
Gunn resigned with a little more than a year left on his term. With no municipal election scheduled in 2023, the person selected to replace him will serve until March 2024. Belleair Beach’s seven council members all serve three-year terms.
Gunn stepped down from his position as vice mayor last month, and had a hand in selecting council member Jody Shirley for that role. Two weeks later, he wrote a letter saying he was resigning from council, citing personal reasons.
Looking to replace Gunn are four candidates who have lived here a relatively short time.
Mark Chester, a three-year resident, is a retired teacher/coach from Michigan. He volunteers at Neighborly and delivers Meals on Wheels, and said he now has time to give back to the community. “I’m interested in what happens in our community,” he said, and wants to contribute to its success.
Brad Greer is a six-year resident who was chief financial officer for an insurance agency with 100 employees. He currently serves on his condo board, and in the past served on a city planning & zoning board in Illinois, including as chairman, and has chaired non-profit boards as well. “I love our residential community and desire to serve by utilizing my communication and leadership skills,” he said.
Michael “Todd” Harper, a seven-year resident, served an interim period on the Belleair Beach city council from late 2018 to March 2019, and was previously on the Code Review committee and Board of Adjustments. He is an engineer with experience in balancing budgets. Representing a diverse base of citizen needs and viewpoints, he said he would serve with “fairness and common sense” on the council.
Belinda Livingstone has lived here almost two years, and is on the Citizens Advisory Committee. She has a master’s degree in nursing leadership and has been in the health care industry 30-plus years, currently as an operations manager.
“I have found that the best way to impact the lives of those we serve is to do it from a leadership role,” she said, which led her to seek the seat on city council.
A special council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 to make the selection. Each applicant will be given an opportunity to make a three-minute presentation. Voting will be by paper ballot, until someone obtains a four-vote majority. If necessary because of a tie, there will be a coin flip.