BELLEAIR — World No. 1 player and Bradenton resident Nelly Korda, sister Jessica Korda, defending champion Sei Young Kim and fan favorites Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko and Lexi Thompson headline a field of early commitments for the 2021 Pelican Women’s Championship, tournament officials announced Oct. 14.
The final full-field event of the 2021 LPGA Tour season, the Pelican Women’s Championship, will take place Nov. 8-14 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, and fans in attendance for the first time after COVID restricted last year's attendance.
Eleven of the top-20 players in the world are early entries into the Pelican Women’s Championship, including:
• Nelly Korda (1)
• Sei Young Kim (4)
• Nasa Hataoka (7)
• Lydia Ko (8)
• Brooke Henderson (9)
• Danielle Kang (11)
• Patty Tavatanakit (12)
• Lexi Thompson (13)
• Jeong Eun Lee (17)
• Jessica Korda (19)
• So Yeon Ryu (20)
The championship will be the final opportunity for players to qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, which will take place the following week in Naples.
“We are excited to not only welcome back the world’s best players for a second consecutive year, but also welcome the Tampa Bay area’s passionate sports fanbase for the first time to Pelican Golf Club for the Pelican Women’s Championship,” said Marci Doyle, Pelican Women’s Championship executive director, in a news release.
Tournament officials will be announcing in the coming weeks special ancillary events taking place throughout the week.
The 2021 Pelican Women’s Championship made its debut in 2020 without spectators and will welcome fans to Pelican Golf Club for the first time, featuring a field of 108 players competing over 72 holes for a share of the $1.75 million purse. Sei Young Kim captured the inaugural Pelican Women’s Championship in 2020 by three strokes at 14-under par, her 12th victory on the LPGA Tour. The tournament is contested at the newly renovated Pelican Golf Club, a Donald Ross design.
Tickets are on sale for the 2021 Pelican Women’s Championship exclusively online at www.PelicanLPGA.com.