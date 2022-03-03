BELLEAIR — The Belleair Community Foundation has helped improve and beautify several areas and elements of town since its inception, contributing an estimated total of almost $1 million in community improvements since 2013 by financing and managing 42 projects.
Projects have featured park space and tree replacement, fundraising events, and civic ceremonies including the town’s annual Veterans Day celebration. The Belleair Police Department has also been a frequent recipient of the foundation’s generosity.
The foundation held a 2016 fundraiser to support the police, resulting in the Doyle family’s donation of a new police vehicle. And on Feb. 15, group founder Karla Retstatt appeared before the Town Commission to announce the foundation would donate a 2020 Ford F150 for police patrols in honor of Arv Hickerson, a longtime resident and ardent supporter of the police department who died in November.
“On behalf of the Belleair Community Foundation and in lasting memory of Arv Hickerson, we are proud and honored to donate the latest vehicle to the Belleair Police Department,” said Rettstatt, a former commissioner. “Arv Hickerson was a true champion to the Belleair PD, the BCF, to the residents of Belleair and a true champion to his country.”
The retired Army colonel will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, she noted. Retstatt added that after consulting with Belleair Police Chief Rick Doyle the foundation also has decided to dedicate a monument to Arv Dickerson in Hackett Park, if approved by the commission. Tackett Park was named in honor of Officer Jeffrey Tackett, who was killed in the line of duty in 1993.
Commissioner Tom Shelly made a motion to accept the BCF police vehicle donation, while thanking the BCF and Hickerson, and then motioned to add a monument in honor of Hickerson in Tackett Park. Both motions passed 4-0. Commissioner Thomas Nessler was absent from the meeting due to the birth of his son.
Commissioner Collen Chaney, whose husband is a BPD officer and was first on the scene of Tackett’s killing, praised the foundation’s generosity.
“I think Jeff would be honored to share that space with Arv,” an emotional Chaney said. “I am so thankful that you thought of it. I think it is the perfect place to honor him.”
“Well said — as the son of a state trooper, everything you said is heartfelt, and I agree,” Mayor Mike Wilkinson said.
After the meeting, Wilkinson elaborated on the BCF’s donation and recognition of Hickerson.
“The town is very blessed and fortunate to have such generous supporters of our community and police department,” the mayor said in an email. “The BCF supports and contributes greatly to our town in many, many ways, as did Arv.”
Retstatt added, also via email: “The BCF was very fortunate to have a good friend and member in Arv Hickerson. Arv loved the police department and working with the BCF to make our police department better (and) he was instrumental in getting a vehicle program started. He paved the way for more donations to BPD.”