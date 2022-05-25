BELLEAIR BLUFFS – The city now has a law that “requires all dogs and cats in places other than their owner’s property to be controlled by a leash or by the direct voice control of the owner or his agent.”
The ordinance adds cats to an existing law controlling dogs. It was adopted on second reading in a 3 to 1 vote of the City Commission at its May 16 meeting.
Mayor Chris Arbutine sought to assure residents that this law does not really change the enforcement that has already been taking place. He said the city has always enforced what the county does, but there was nothing in the city’s ordinances about cats.
“We are not going to be enforcing anything we have not already been enforcing. We are simply changing a word, putting the word ‘cat’ in there, because that’s what the county has,” Arbutine said.
“That’s correct,” said Commissioner Taylour Shimkus.
City Attorney Thomas Trask told the Bee that the city’s ordinance is very similar to a section of the county code that has been in effect since 1992.
The county code says, “No dog or cat shall run at-large within the county,” and includes these words in defining “At-large”: “…or any dog or cat off the owner’s premises which is not controlled by an adequate leash or tether, or otherwise under the owner’s physical control.”
The city’s code prevented dogs, but not cats, from running at large within the city, Trask said, and this brings the city’s law in line with what the county has in their code, by adding cats to the animals that are not allowed to run at large in the city.
The city has received some complaints from residents about cats causing damage to their property, and the ordinance addresses those cats who are a nuisance.
“We are not going to let cats roam free,” Trask said, adding that it lets residents know, “You are responsible for your cat.”
Commissioner Steve McNally voted “no” on the cat ordinance. He said there are “existential differences between these two species,” dogs and cats, and it does not make sense to try to encompass both species in the same ordinance.
Saying cats have to be on leashes or under the voice control of the owner “is just not the nature of the beast,” said McNally. “I don’t know exactly what the problem is that you’re seeking to address with this (ordinance),” he added.
Voting in favor of the ordinance were Arbutine, Shimkus and Commissioner Suzy Sofer. Commissioner Joe Barkley was absent.