LPGA tournament in Belleair rescheduled for November

BELLEAIR — The coronavirus pandemic means Belleair will have to wait a little longer for its moment in the sun.
In an announcement that came to no one’s surprise, the LPGA said April 3 that the Pelican Women's Championship that was scheduled to take place in May has been rescheduled to Nov. 9-15.
The tournament is one of the next five events on the LPGA Tour calendar that have been postponed.
“We are so thankful to all our partners for their flexibility and willingness to work with us during this very difficult time,” said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan in a statement. “This has been a truly collective effort to reschedule tournament dates and work together to provide LPGA players with as many playing opportunities as possible once it is safe for us to resume competing again. As we watch the world come together in this battle against this virus, we are so thankful for all of the support from our valued partners and we continue to wish for the health and safety of all the extended members of our global LPGA family.”
The organizers of the tournament said it would contact corporate partners, ticket buyers and volunteers to provide further information.
Town officials had been working on their plans for the event since July, when it was announced that some of the world’s best female golfers would be teeing it up at the Pelican Golf Club.
Preparations were nearly wrapped up for the event that was expected to draw more than 50,000 people to the area when the coronavirus outbreak arrived in Florida, causing the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook to be canceled and putting the fate of Belleair’s LPGA tournament in doubt.