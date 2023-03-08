BELLEAIR — It was another great turnout for Belleair’s Sunset 5K and Fun Run, as a large crowd congregated at the mall for the latest edition of the town’s annual road race March 4.
While the attendance figures haven’t been released, Mayor Mike Wilkinson said he was pleased with the turnout, and he praised the participants and organizers for what he called a wonderful event.
“It was a good event, well attended and a lot of fun,” the mayor said a couple of days after he and Deputy Mayor Tom Kurey presented the winners in each category with medals following the race.
“I want to thank the sponsors, staff, the police department, and the parks department, including (director of community engagement) Bobby Yevich. The whole town came together for this wonderful event.”