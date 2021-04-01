Francis O’Dey O’Donnell was only 22 when he was sent to Europe to fight in World War II. That was in 1943, before D-Day.
O’Donnell and his wife, Lois, now live a much quieter life living in the town of Belleair. O’Donnell celebrated his 100th birthday recently on St Patrick's Day with a quiet celebration because of COVID-19 restrictions. His family couldn’t travel, so he and Lois invited a few close, vaccinated friends. His daughter, however, did manage to send a bagpiper, dressed in a kilt.
A long journey
After high school, O’Donnell went to The Citadel, a military college in Charleston, South Carolina.
When the war broke out, he joined the Navy in 1942. He wanted to be a pilot and became a cadet in flight training. But, to his dismay, he was discharged for “reckless flying” — something about flying his plane upside down. “My commander said he was going to ‘save my a--’ by discharging me now,” as O’Dey tells it.
So, he went over and signed up with the Army’s Air Force. His designation changed from “fighter to bomber.” They sent him to bombardier/navigation school. But when they discovered he had been discharged from the Navy, he had to accept the role of navigator.
He was trained on the B-24 bombers.
“These were relatively new at the time,” he adds. After being trained they had to get to where the action was — North Africa to be exact. To get there, they flew north to Newfoundland, then to the Azores, then Marrakesh (North Africa).
He was first based in Fozzia, Italy, and joined up with the 15th Air Force Squadron. He flew some 17 missions, dropping bombs over the South of France and nearby Linz (Austria), Vienna, Greece and Romania.
He was later transferred to Brindisi, Italy to a “provisional” unit where he worked side by side with the British. The planes (B-17s and B-24s) were painted black so they could not be seen at night. It was their job to drop various supplies — food, guns, ammo and people — over the south of Europe. “Sometimes we carried people, some of whom were OSS and some spies,” added O’Dey.
Then he was transferred to Algiers, North Africa, which is where he was during D-Day. He participated in the invasion of Southern France that came shortly after D-Day.
All in all, he flew 52 missions before leaving Europe on March 17, 1945 (his birthday) and headed home.
Back home
He reunited with his high school sweetheart when he returned home, graduated from Providence College and began a career in medical sales. When the Korean War broke out in 1951, he was recalled to the Reserves. He and his wife were married 21 years and had seven children before parting ways. He married his current wife, Lois, in 1974. They lived in Connecticut but often vacationed here on Clearwater Beach. One day they decided to make it their home.
Upon retirement, the couple enjoyed boating and social events.
Two years ago, O’Donnell flew to Washington as part of Honor Flight to see the World War II Memorial for the first time. He was the oldest veteran on the flight.
After his subdued party this year, O’Donnell vowed to have a bigger party next year for his 101st birthday.