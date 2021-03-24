BELLEAIR — In a symbolic — and literal — changing of the guard, the town of Belleair swore in a new mayor and two new city commissioners March 16.
They are: former commissioner and now Mayor Michael Wilkinson; Largo Police Department victim-advocate Colleen Chaney; and attorney Thomas J. Nessler. Wilkinson replaces the late Belleair mayor Gary Katica, while Chaney and Nessler replace Wilkinson and Commissioner Karla Rettstatt, who did not run for a new term.
The swearings-in followed a tough year of governing under COVID-19, the death of 87-year-old Katica, and social distancing that canceled community events but failed to strain neighborhood bonds. There also were historic moments in 2020, too: a one-day visit by then-President Donald Trump on a week’s notice, and in November, a successful LPGA tournament that shined a national spotlight on the town.
“It’s certainly been a trying year,” said Cathy DeKarz, Belleair’s management analyst.
The new commission quickly got down to business as the new mayor lauded Rettstatt for serving in Katica’s stead as the mayor battled his illness.
“Karla stepped up as always for this town,” Wilkinson said. “We could be here for hours singing your praises and thanking you for all you’ve done for this town.”
Nessler, who founded a branch of his family’s Illinois law firm in Largo, said he was ready for his new position as commissioner.
“Being sworn in as a Belleair Town Commissioner was a great honor,” said Nessler, whose fiancée stood with him as he took the oath. “I know that tackling the town’s issues requires a lot of reading and research, which is something I’m used to doing with my law practice.”
The next order of business after the oaths of office was the creation of rules for replacing incapacitated commission members. Town Manager J.P. Murphy and City Attorney David Ottinger had tried, unsuccessfully, to contact Katica and his family during his absence. Murphy — noting how Katica’s months-long absence during his illness had hindered governing — suggested the commission create rules to maintain a quorum.
“We ran into a situation with the mayor’s extended absence and we didn’t have a path forward,” Murphy told the commissioners. “If you can jointly agree on what the procedures will be, it takes the emotion out of the issue and we can carry on with the governance of the town.”
The new rules would determine whether three, four, or five unexcused absences would lead to a hearing to address the absences; define what constitutes an “unexcused absence” and other processes for appointing a temporary replacement or permanently removing the person from the commission. Suggested rules will be put in writing for discussion at the April 6 regular meeting, Murphy told the commission.
Chaney said she liked the commission’s approach.
“I was very impressed with our Town Manager J.P. Murphy being direct about the issue with Mayor Katica’s absences at commission meetings,” Chaney told Tampa Bay Newspapers. “He immediately encouraged us to think about how we can refine the process to better serve the community in the future.”
Each city commissioner also serves along city staff as an “advisor-member” on such oversight boards as Planning & Zoning, Infrastructure, Park & Tree, and other municipal panels. Commissioners will submit their preferences to the city clerk for resolution at the April 6 meeting.
The mayor, however, said it was time to streamline the boards.
“I would like to look at the number of boards, also how much staff time is dedicated to the meetings,” Wilkinson said. “Is there a way to consolidate the boards that makes sense? We should make sure we have the right number and right people on the boards.”
DeKarz also discussed the city’s 2020 Communications Report, which describes how the city informed residents of developments. The town does not have a marketing or communications office. DeKarz and other department heads instead put together a communications team across departments about three years ago.
Here are just a few highlights:
• Published a new-resident information guide for door hangers in 2020-21
• Redesigned door hangers for the Public Works/Solid Waste departments
• In August, the town created Belleair Social, an internal social media platform for city staff. “It was very important during COVID-19, we celebrated a baby being born, it was a fun way for us to connect,” DeKarz told commission members.
• Mailed post cards to residents that communicated the pros and cons of the city building its own reverse osmosis water filtration system versus switching to the Pinellas County water system. Other mailings kept residents apprised of the closing of Poinsettia Road and the street closings and other details of the LPGA tournament at Pelican Golf Club.
• In a program that DeKarz said was “fully reimbursed” by Pelican Golf Club, the communications group developed a website and other social media platforms to inform the public about the tournament.