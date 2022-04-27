BELLEAIR — For the first time in many years, the town manager’s chair at Belleair Town Hall was occupied by someone other than JP Murphy during the Town Commission meeting April 19.
Five days earlier, the five commissioners unanimously approved accepting Murphy’s resignation letter and separation agreement during a hastily called special meeting held in the late afternoon on Good Friday. Belleair Police Chief Rick Doyle was appointed to the position on an interim basis until a replacement for Murphy, a 17-year employee who served as town manager for the last five, is found.
The sudden change at the top of the Town Hall hierarchy was swift but not entirely unexpected, as it came after weeks of questions concerning the workplace culture in the building after a rash of staff departures, leading to the decision to have an outside firm conduct a review of the workplace culture and report the findings, a suggestion that received unanimous approval, including from Murphy.
“I think the evaluation can be a very good thing for the organization if they focus on solutions or outcomes with arms wide open,” Murphy said by phone days after the April 5 commission meeting.
But despite his stated intent to see the process through to the end, Murphy ultimately decided to leave, reportedly handing in his resignation letter April 12, which led to the special meeting. “I don’t think sustained negativity is good from any organization, and the tenor of the last few meetings was very negative, and I didn’t think that was right for my team,” Murphy said when asked why he decided to resign. “It’s not best for me, for the commission, or the staff. So, this could be a positive change for everyone.”
While questions remain whether moving on from Murphy will result in positive change for the town, there’s no question some residents were extremely upset at how the whole thing went down.
“On Good Friday, I was out on my lawn and a neighbor came up to me and said, ‘Do you know there’s a Belleair meeting?’ And I said no, they’d never hold a meeting in Belleair at 3 o’clock on Good Friday and the beginning of Passover,” longtime resident Dan Hartshorne said during the public comments April 19. “This just doesn’t happen in Belleair.”
Hartshorne said the news “set off alarm bells,” and after tuning in to the meeting’s livestream, he noted, “I don’t think anyone knows what went down except that JP is gone, we have a new acting town manager … and other people have been moved around.”
He added, “JP has been here for 17 years and suddenly he hands in his resignation, and all sorts of questions have come from that, and I think you owe the town an explanation. Somebody does.”
Mayor Mike Wilkinson acknowledged they’d received feedback about the holiday meeting and agreed it should’ve been handled better.
“I’ve seen a few emails regarding the noticing, and I think they’re warranted,” the mayor said. “I think we could’ve done a better job of noticing it. It’s very unusual to meet on a Friday, but JP wanted to resign, we had our lawyer discuss the matter with his lawyer, and it was agreed upon by both parties and it was voted on on Friday. We could’ve done a better job noticing it, but we live in a society where lawsuits do fly. So, we do thank JP for his time. He’s served us very well. We’re glad to have had him and we wish him all the best.”
The next speaker, Estelle DeMuesy, reiterated the importance of keeping the residents informed.
“I think, especially having an interim town manager and a new town manager coming here at some point, it is imperative that residents be able to easily hear and understand what they key items going on are,” she said.
Eventually, the talk turned toward moving forward, with Doyle using the Town Manager’s Report to say he was preparing to tackle the challenge head-on. “My goal is to really wrap my arms around everything that’s going on,” Doyle said, adding he’d already met with department directors and staff to compile a list of priorities.
Mayor Wilkinson said he welcomed Doyle’s leadership in the interim position. “I’m glad to see chief in the seat and I’m comfortable having him there until we can find a replacement,” he said. “I know there’s a lot going on, a lot of changes happening right now, and I want to thank our staff for stepping up and I want to thank our commission, too. It’s been a difficult time.”
Afterward, Doyle explained how he planned to handle the new challenge.
“The priority for me is to work with the firm to hire a new town manager,” he said, adding, “I’m all about being efficient and doing it quickly but properly and getting it right for the long haul. It’ll take time and we want to be picky with who we hire, but not drag it out.”
When asked how difficult it would be to manage two critical Town Hall departments during a process he estimated could take six months, Doyle said he believes he’s well-suited for the role.
“I’m a team player, and we have a great team,” he said. “We have a need for someone to take over the leadership role and I have experience with that in the past, both in the corporate world and with the department. Plus, I solve problems for a living, so, it’s an arena I’m comfortable in. It’s just about getting a grasp of what needs to get done and making sure the balls don’t get dropped and things get done.”