BELLEAIRE BLUFFS – Patchington, a collection of women’s resort-wear boutiques whose local store is among 10 Florida locations, has announced a year-long awareness program in support of the American Heart Association.
As part of the campaign, the Belleair Bluffs boutique will stage an American Heart Association fundraiser Jan. 31-Feb. 6.
“While nearly 80% of cardiac events can be prevented through education and lifestyle changes, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of one in three women,” officials said. “Cardiovascular disease, listed as the underlying cause of death, accounts for nearly 801,000 deaths in the U.S.”
During the local fundraiser, Patchington will donate 5% of store profits to the AHA. To thank customers, the store will offer a 20% discount on regular-priced items during the fundraiser.