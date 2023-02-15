BELLEAIR — Christina Porter, formerly chief financial officer for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, has been appointed as Belleair finance director.
On Jan. 17, the Town Commission voted unanimously to approve Porter’s hire, as recommended by Town Manager Gay Lancaster.
Lancaster said Porter brings “a wealth of talent and a ton of enthusiasm” to the position.
Porter succeeds Stefan Massol, who resigned from the post late last year.
After Town Clerk Christine Nicole swore in Porter, Mayor Mike Wilkinson and Lancaster welcomed her aboard, and Deputy Mayor Tom Kurey told Porter he’s “glad you are joining our team.”
Porter, whose previous experience includes a stint with the state Department of Veteran’s Affairs, said she was “excited” to get started.
“The town has been so open and friendly,” Porter said. “There’s a lot to do, but I am ready.”