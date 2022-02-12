BELLEAIR — Amid a trying time for town employees and staff, with COVID and other issues decimating different departments recently, Belleair officials promoted a pair of dedicated employees last week.
During the Feb. 1 Town Commission meeting, nine-year veteran Keith Bodeker was confirmed as the director of the Public Works department and managing analyst Ashley Bernal was confirmed as assistant to the town manager, both by unanimous votes.
Town Manager J.P. Murphy told the commission that Bodeker “has excelled in the last several months” as the interim Public Works head, adding he “certainly has the years of experience and good rapport with the residents.”
Commissioner Tom Shelly made the motion to approve the item, which passed 5-0, and Bodeker was then sworn into the new position by Mayor Mike Wilkinson while surrounded by smiling family members.
Following Bodeker’s ceremony, Murphy requested the confirmation of Bernal for the assistant to the town manager position, a role that includes budget director, director of the planning and zoning department as well as management of some human resources functions.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Ashley since she’s been here,” Murphy said. “She’s served well as a managing analyst and eventually has become our budget guru and I’m proud of her work and I look forward to your approval.”
Shelly then motioned to approve Bernal’s confirmation, and the motion quickly passed, 5-0.
After swearing in Bernal, Wilkinson said he was “thrilled” with their promotions, and after the meeting he spoke about their value to the town.
“Ashley and Keith have been such an integral part of the Belleair team,” the mayor said via email. “I am very excited to see the ideas, enthusiasm and results they will bring to our residents. It was a well-deserved promotion and I was honored to swear them in.”
Bodeker and Bernal also shared their thoughts, with Bernal stating via email she is “honored to have been sworn in for this position in such a great town. I appreciate the opportunity more than I can convey and look forward to serving the community in the greatest ways that I can. I am wildly excited about it!”
When asked how it felt to shed the interim title he’s held since August, Bodeker said it was “very rewarding, very rewarding,” adding he’s been with the town for nine years in April and he’s “put in a lot of hard work,” especially in recent weeks and months.
Regarding the recent rash of illnesses and departures that has devastated several departments, Bodeker said he’s been working with staff since before he was named the interim PW head, noting “we’ll keep adjusting and conquering whatever comes our way. It’s a constant team effort in Public Works and multiple departments. It’s all hands on deck, all the time and no matter what happens, the entire staff steps in. One of the great things about working for the town of Belleair is you can count on people whether they work in your department or not. It’s very refreshing."