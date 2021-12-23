BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The total makeover of the children’s playground at City Hall has been completed. The new equipment has been installed, and the playground was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting at the Bluffs Christmas event on Dec. 3.
Since then, “the playground has been booming,” Commissioner Taylour Shimkus said at the Dec. 13 city commission meeting.
Shimkus, who has led the playground renovation effort, said, “Everyone is at our playground. It is the talk of the town.” She said she drives by the park every day and is very happy to see the turnout.
“I love it. I love seeing the kids. Over the weekend it was packed — you couldn’t even get parking,” Shimkus said.
The new adult exercise equipment is due to arrive this week, Shimkus added.
The playground renovation has been long anticipated. It is costing $150,000, paid for with a $50,000 grant from the state of Florida and a gift of $100,000 given in memory of local businessman David Berolzheimer, longtime owner of the Bluffs Plaza Shopping Center, by his companion Bonnie Starr.
The playground features a large variety of swings, slides and new styles of play equipment for children of all ages.
Commissioner Suzy Sofer said she dropped by the playground the Saturday morning after it opened and “there were kids everywhere.”
Shimkus said she and her family visited the park Saturday night, after the crowds had left, and tried out the playground themselves. “It was a lot of fun,” she said.
“I’m very, very happy” with the way the new playground turned out, Shimkus said, as she thanked city staff and all who helped make it happen.
Christmas event draws record crowd
The hayride at the Christmas event had to be canceled after a horse fell ill at the last minute.
“We heard the horse wasn’t coming, so they decided to substitute a petting zoo,” said City Administrator Debra Sullivan.
The animals that came were rabbits and goats, including baby goats, that brayed their greetings and proved to be very popular with the crowd at the event.
“I think they changed it for the better,” said Sofer, with the agreement of other commissioners.
There was a record turnout this year, said Sullivan. A group of local children sang Christmas carols as parents, grandparents and other residents gathered for the event, which also featured the traditional tree lighting and Santa arriving by firetruck. And the official opening of the new playground helped make this year special.
Sullivan thanked all the staff who she said worked long hours making the event a success, especially Public Works Director Russ Schmader and his crew. She said everyone who came had a good time, despite an early runout of cookies and beverages.
This was a “Hallmark event,” Sullivan declared. “This warms our hearts, knowing we’re a safe, cheerful community.”
Qualifying period ends
The qualifying period ended Dec. 15 to become a candidate for city commissioner in the election next March. There will be a contested election, with three people running for two commission seats.
Incumbents Joe Barkley and Shimkus are running for reelection, along with first-time candidate Darlene Kavanagh. Barkley has served on the commission for 13 years, and Shimkus for 12 years. Kavanagh, who is a regular attender of commission meetings, often gives her opinion on issues during the public comment periods.