Largo eager to help large Habitat townhome project

LARGO — Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties is aiming big in northwest Largo.
The affordable housing nonprofit recently closed on a 6.96-acre piece of property at South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. near the Belleair and Clearwater border for $2 million. The land will be the home of up to 57 affordable townhomes that will be earned by participants of the program.
On Nov. 2, city commissioners unanimously voted to move forward with negotiating a development agreement with Habitat for the site.
But they also made it clear that they want the city to do what it takes to help this development move along.
“This project and affordable housing in general in the city of Largo needs to be a priority,” Commissioner Jamie Robinson said.
In August, the regional affiliate of Habitat, which is one of the nation’s busiest, celebrated its 700th home build after constructing roughly 100 homes since 2019. And it has no intent of slowing down, also purchasing a nearly 3-acre parcel in Clearwater just off North Betty Lane for $700,000.
But keeping up the pace hasn’t been easy, especially since the pandemic arrived.
Supply-chain issues and the rising cost of building commodities mean each Habitat home now costs about $30,000 more to construct, Sutton told Tampa Bay Newspapers in August.
The added expense is a reason why Habitat opted to build townhomes, “maximizing this property for density,” Sutton wrote in an email to TBN on Nov. 4.
Although it’s rare for the group to build townhomes — it has built a 19-unit community in Dunedin and a nine-unit project in Lealman — this would be the nonprofit’s largest multifamily project to date, he said.
Another benefit of townhomes is convenience for families.
“We also know that 75% of the families we serve annually are single parents and time is valuable when raising children, working full time (sometimes two jobs) and all the demands life throws at you,” Sutton wrote. “Having a community where landscaping and exterior upkeep is done through the HOA makes a lot of sense.”
Making it work
To help Habitat overcome the obstacles, Largo Vice Mayor Michael Smith urged city staff to “think out of the box” on ways the city can help make this project more financially feasible.
“We are looking toward kind of collaborating on overall cost needs for the project and figuring out a best fit to all work together on that process,” said Arrow Woodard, Largo’s housing manager.
The city is looking to help with permit fees, impact fees, and density bonuses to make the financials work.
“Most importantly,” Sutton said, “they are looking at obstacles that could slow down the process and project, like permit approval timelines.”
The city has state housing grant funds it can award, but she added that Pinellas County can also play a role.
“Habitat has already reached out to Pinellas County, so I really think this is going to be a good partnership project between Penny for Pinellas affordable housing money as well as our grant funding we have here,” she said, referring to sales tax revenue the county has set aside for housing projects.
Mayor Woody Brown, who joined Smith and Commissioner Donna Holck at a Habitat build day for elected officials Oct. 29, said affordable housing is important, but homeownership is something that sets the organization apart.
“One thing we see a lot of in the affordable housing market is affordable rental and this is affordable homeownership, which makes a big difference,” he said. “It makes a huge difference for those 50-plus families.”
Sutton said he is grateful for the city’s support in bringing the project to fruition.
“It was refreshing to see a group of leaders publicly support the need for affordable homeownership in the community and throw their support behind making this project happen,” he said.