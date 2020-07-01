Belleair to begin Palmetto North roadway project

BELLEAIR — The town of Belleair announced that the Palmetto North Roadway Project will start at the beginning of July. This project will consist of full drainage, asphalt, and water main replacement along Palmetto Road from Ocala Road to Bayview Drive, and staff is expecting project completion in the late spring or early summer of 2021.
The project’s scope includes new curbs, asphalt, fire hydrants, water mains and service connections, and a new storm collection system.
The town will be using Kamminga & Roodvoets Inc. to complete the project, which is the same contractor that completed the Palmetto (South) roadway project in March and the Pinellas/Ponce roadway project, which is anticipated to wrap up in August.
Equipment will be staged at the southern end of L. Rene Gaienne Park at the intersection of Palmetto Road and Oleander Road.
For project updates, visit www.townofbelleair.com/palmetto-north, email palmetto-north@townofbelleair.net or call 727-408-4860.